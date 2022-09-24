 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Ahmed Suljagic, Affton (vs Southern Boone)301
Cole Brockmeyer, Duchesne (vs Hazelwood West)201
Jackson Wilbers, Affton (vs Southern Boone)200
Cam Ellner, Columbia (vs Rochester)120
Kevin Cooney, SLUH (vs South Warren (Ky.))101
Micah James, Columbia (vs Rochester)101
Christiano Gonzalez, Affton (vs Southern Boone)100
Bailey Moehlenbrock, Affton (vs Southern Boone)100
Dyllan Fiala, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell North)100
Nick Hill, Duchesne (vs Hazelwood West)100
Mason Eschmann, Valmeyer (vs Maryville Christian)100
Caleb Burton, Maplewood-RH (vs Brentwood)100
Danny Repp, Columbia (vs Rochester)100
Owen Zobrist, Freeburg (vs Gibault)100
Sam Rauckman, Freeburg (vs Gibault)100
