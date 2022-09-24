Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Ahmed Suljagic, Affton (vs Southern Boone)
|3
|0
|1
|Cole Brockmeyer, Duchesne (vs Hazelwood West)
|2
|0
|1
|Jackson Wilbers, Affton (vs Southern Boone)
|2
|0
|0
|Cam Ellner, Columbia (vs Rochester)
|1
|2
|0
|Kevin Cooney, SLUH (vs South Warren (Ky.))
|1
|0
|1
|Micah James, Columbia (vs Rochester)
|1
|0
|1
|Christiano Gonzalez, Affton (vs Southern Boone)
|1
|0
|0
|Bailey Moehlenbrock, Affton (vs Southern Boone)
|1
|0
|0
|Dyllan Fiala, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell North)
|1
|0
|0
|Nick Hill, Duchesne (vs Hazelwood West)
|1
|0
|0
|Mason Eschmann, Valmeyer (vs Maryville Christian)
|1
|0
|0
|Caleb Burton, Maplewood-RH (vs Brentwood)
|1
|0
|0
|Danny Repp, Columbia (vs Rochester)
|1
|0
|0
|Owen Zobrist, Freeburg (vs Gibault)
|1
|0
|0
|Sam Rauckman, Freeburg (vs Gibault)
|1
|0
|0