Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Kyle Fitting, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|4
|0
|0
|Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|3
|1
|0
|Henry Huels, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|3
|1
|0
|Caeden Wille, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|3
|0
|1
|Aiden Welch, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|1
|1
|0
|Max Gilliland, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|1
|0
|0
|Bo Gomric, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|1
|0
|0
|Sam Medlin, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|1
|0
|0
|Brenden Eschmann, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|1
|0
|0
|Isaac Lohman, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)
|1
|0
|0