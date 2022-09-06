 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Kyle Fitting, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)400
Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)310
Henry Huels, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)310
Caeden Wille, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)301
Aiden Welch, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)110
Max Gilliland, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)100
Bo Gomric, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)100
Sam Medlin, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)100
Brenden Eschmann, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)100
Isaac Lohman, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois)100
