Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Robbie Kitzmiller, Civic Memorial (vs Litchfield)
|3
|3
|0
|Mason Lucas, Pacific (vs Fredericktown)
|3
|0
|1
|Jack Steckler, Columbia (vs Mount Zion)
|3
|0
|1
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Litchfield)
|3
|0
|0
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Hillsboro)
|2
|2
|0
|Cody Dickshot, Breese Central (vs Staunton)
|2
|0
|0
|Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Hillsboro)
|2
|0
|0
|Brayden Zyung, Civic Memorial (vs Litchfield)
|1
|2
|0
|Matt Christenson, John Burroughs (vs MICDS)
|1
|1
|0
|Dylan Wesselmann, Breese Central (vs Staunton)
|1
|0
|1
|Akil Dickerson, John Burroughs (vs MICDS)
|1
|0
|1
|Matthew Harp, Seckman (vs Fox)
|1
|0
|1
|Matheus Gasparino, Lafayette (vs Parkway Central)
|1
|0
|1
|Thomas Journagan, Priory (vs Farmington)
|1
|0
|1
|Jack Olwig, Chaminade (vs Vianney)
|1
|0
|1
|Connor Krell, Ladue (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|1
|0
|1
|Carson Adams, Perryville (vs Hillsboro)
|1
|0
|1
|Zach Landis, Breese Central (vs Staunton)
|1
|0
|0
|Maxx Hoelscher, Breese Central (vs Staunton)
|1
|0
|0
|Mason Shubert, Breese Central (vs Staunton)
|1
|0
|0