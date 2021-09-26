 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Robbie Kitzmiller, Civic Memorial (vs Litchfield)330
Mason Lucas, Pacific (vs Fredericktown)301
Jack Steckler, Columbia (vs Mount Zion)301
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Litchfield)300
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Hillsboro)220
Cody Dickshot, Breese Central (vs Staunton)200
Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Hillsboro)200
Brayden Zyung, Civic Memorial (vs Litchfield)120
Matt Christenson, John Burroughs (vs MICDS)110
Dylan Wesselmann, Breese Central (vs Staunton)101
Akil Dickerson, John Burroughs (vs MICDS)101
Matthew Harp, Seckman (vs Fox)101
Matheus Gasparino, Lafayette (vs Parkway Central)101
Thomas Journagan, Priory (vs Farmington)101
Jack Olwig, Chaminade (vs Vianney)101
Connor Krell, Ladue (vs Fort Zumwalt West)101
Carson Adams, Perryville (vs Hillsboro)101
Zach Landis, Breese Central (vs Staunton)100
Maxx Hoelscher, Breese Central (vs Staunton)100
Mason Shubert, Breese Central (vs Staunton)100
