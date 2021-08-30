Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 8/24)
|4
|1
|0
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 8/28)
|3
|2
|0
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Belleville East, 8/28)
|2
|4
|0
|Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Anna-Jonesboro, 8/27)
|3
|1
|1
|Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 8/28)
|2
|3
|1
|Caleb Slago, Mascoutah (vs Alton, 8/23)
|3
|1
|0
|Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Vandalia, 8/26)
|3
|1
|0
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Anna-Jonesboro, 8/27)
|3
|1
|0
|Alex Roach, Highland (vs Carterville, 8/28)
|3
|1
|0
|Jack Steckler, Columbia (vs Roxana, 8/25)
|2
|3
|0
|Zack Wargo, Jerseyville (vs Lebanon, Illinois, 8/27)
|2
|3
|0
|Cooper Edgecombe, Westminster (vs Lutheran South, 8/27)
|2
|3
|0
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Alton, 8/25)
|3
|0
|1
|Joe Simon, Summit (vs Holt, 8/27)
|3
|0
|1
|Elliott Boyer, Granite City (vs Carterville, 8/24)
|3
|0
|0
|Hall Triplett, Mater Dei (vs Jerseyville, 8/25)
|3
|0
|0
|Ernad Smajic, Mehlville (vs Timberland, 8/27)
|3
|0
|0
|Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Belleville East, 8/28)
|3
|0
|0
|Cam Ellner, Columbia (vs Roxana, 8/25)
|2
|2
|0
|Evan Wessel, Wesclin (vs Vandalia, 8/26)
|2
|2
|0