Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 8/24)410
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 8/28)320
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Belleville East, 8/28)240
Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Anna-Jonesboro, 8/27)311
Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 8/28)231
Caleb Slago, Mascoutah (vs Alton, 8/23)310
Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Vandalia, 8/26)310
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Anna-Jonesboro, 8/27)310
Alex Roach, Highland (vs Carterville, 8/28)310
Jack Steckler, Columbia (vs Roxana, 8/25)230
Zack Wargo, Jerseyville (vs Lebanon, Illinois, 8/27)230
Cooper Edgecombe, Westminster (vs Lutheran South, 8/27)230
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Alton, 8/25)301
Joe Simon, Summit (vs Holt, 8/27)301
Elliott Boyer, Granite City (vs Carterville, 8/24)300
Hall Triplett, Mater Dei (vs Jerseyville, 8/25)300
Ernad Smajic, Mehlville (vs Timberland, 8/27)300
Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs Belleville East, 8/28)300
Cam Ellner, Columbia (vs Roxana, 8/25)220
Evan Wessel, Wesclin (vs Vandalia, 8/26)220
