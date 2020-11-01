Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Nick Merlo, Lindbergh (vs Fox)
|2
|2
|0
|Will Dehner, Vianney (vs Oakville)
|1
|2
|1
|Aden Nations, St. Paul Lutheran (vs Trinity)
|2
|0
|0
|Jackson Diggs, Ladue (vs Principia)
|2
|0
|0
|Tanner Freeman, Duchesne (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|0
|0
|Jacob Summerville, Lindbergh (vs Fox)
|2
|0
|0
|Zach Stapleton, Clayton (vs Parkway West)
|2
|0
|0
|Greyson Watkins, Ladue (vs Principia)
|1
|1
|1
|Michael Workineh, Ladue (vs Principia)
|1
|1
|0
|Alex Orywall, Ladue (vs Principia)
|1
|1
|0
|Nedim Sarajlilja, Lindbergh (vs Fox)
|1
|1
|0
|Nick Giesing, Lindbergh (vs Fox)
|1
|1
|0
|Jakob Limpert, Kirkwood (vs John Burroughs)
|1
|0
|1
|Ryan Hill, Duchesne (vs Lutheran North)
|1
|0
|1
|Alex Cramer, Clayton (vs Parkway West)
|1
|0
|1
|Riley Jacob, Trinity (vs St. Paul Lutheran)
|1
|0
|0
|Jake Flowers, St. Paul Lutheran (vs Trinity)
|1
|0
|0
|Jason Ding, Ladue (vs Principia)
|1
|0
|0
|Peter Rule, Vianney (vs Oakville)
|1
|0
|0
|Jackson Adamec, Vianney (vs Oakville)
|1
|0
|0
