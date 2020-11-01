 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best performances
0 comments

Best performances

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Nick Merlo, Lindbergh (vs Fox)220
Will Dehner, Vianney (vs Oakville)121
Aden Nations, St. Paul Lutheran (vs Trinity)200
Jackson Diggs, Ladue (vs Principia)200
Tanner Freeman, Duchesne (vs Lutheran North)200
Jacob Summerville, Lindbergh (vs Fox)200
Zach Stapleton, Clayton (vs Parkway West)200
Greyson Watkins, Ladue (vs Principia)111
Michael Workineh, Ladue (vs Principia)110
Alex Orywall, Ladue (vs Principia)110
Nedim Sarajlilja, Lindbergh (vs Fox)110
Nick Giesing, Lindbergh (vs Fox)110
Jakob Limpert, Kirkwood (vs John Burroughs)101
Ryan Hill, Duchesne (vs Lutheran North)101
Alex Cramer, Clayton (vs Parkway West)101
Riley Jacob, Trinity (vs St. Paul Lutheran)100
Jake Flowers, St. Paul Lutheran (vs Trinity)100
Jason Ding, Ladue (vs Principia)100
Peter Rule, Vianney (vs Oakville)100
Jackson Adamec, Vianney (vs Oakville)100
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/261. De Smet (6-1) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt South (16-4) is idle.3. Francis Howell (15-5) is idle.4. Francis Howell C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports