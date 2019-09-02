Subscribe for 99¢

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Andrew Kribs, Jerseyville (vs Staunton, 8/26)511
James Oberg, Carbondale (vs Sikeston, 8/30)311
Ethan Moore, Wood River (vs Carlinville, 8/26)310
Sajad Nasser, Carbondale (vs Murphysboro, 8/28)310
Mason Wagner, Althoff (vs Roxana, 8/29)310
Jake Wells, Wood River (vs Carlinville, 8/26)301
Ethan Moore, Wood River (vs Staunton, 8/31)301
Karson Bridges, Columbia (vs Granite City, 8/31)301
Andrew Kribs, Jerseyville (vs Lincolnwood, 8/31)221
Giuseppe Di Cera, Ladue (vs East Moline United, 8/31)221
Trevor McClellan, Valmeyer (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 8/31)300
Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Valmeyer, 8/28)220
Diego Pacheco, Father McGivney (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 8/27)211
Sean Leary, Belleville West (vs Highland, 8/27)211
James Oberg, Carbondale (vs Murphysboro, 8/28)210
Cooper Nolan, Edwardsville (vs Columbia, 8/28)210
Ben Winkelmann, Webster Groves (vs Glendale, 8/31)210
Payton Lyon, Freeburg (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 8/28)201
Grayson Francis, Ladue (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 8/30)201
Stanley Volansky, Perryville (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 8/31)201
