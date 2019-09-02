Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Andrew Kribs, Jerseyville (vs Staunton, 8/26)
|5
|1
|1
|James Oberg, Carbondale (vs Sikeston, 8/30)
|3
|1
|1
|Ethan Moore, Wood River (vs Carlinville, 8/26)
|3
|1
|0
|Sajad Nasser, Carbondale (vs Murphysboro, 8/28)
|3
|1
|0
|Mason Wagner, Althoff (vs Roxana, 8/29)
|3
|1
|0
|Jake Wells, Wood River (vs Carlinville, 8/26)
|3
|0
|1
|Ethan Moore, Wood River (vs Staunton, 8/31)
|3
|0
|1
|Karson Bridges, Columbia (vs Granite City, 8/31)
|3
|0
|1
|Andrew Kribs, Jerseyville (vs Lincolnwood, 8/31)
|2
|2
|1
|Giuseppe Di Cera, Ladue (vs East Moline United, 8/31)
|2
|2
|1
|Trevor McClellan, Valmeyer (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 8/31)
|3
|0
|0
|Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Valmeyer, 8/28)
|2
|2
|0
|Diego Pacheco, Father McGivney (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 8/27)
|2
|1
|1
|Sean Leary, Belleville West (vs Highland, 8/27)
|2
|1
|1
|James Oberg, Carbondale (vs Murphysboro, 8/28)
|2
|1
|0
|Cooper Nolan, Edwardsville (vs Columbia, 8/28)
|2
|1
|0
|Ben Winkelmann, Webster Groves (vs Glendale, 8/31)
|2
|1
|0
|Payton Lyon, Freeburg (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 8/28)
|2
|0
|1
|Grayson Francis, Ladue (vs Quincy Notre Dame, 8/30)
|2
|0
|1
|Stanley Volansky, Perryville (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 8/31)
|2
|0
|1