Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Hussain Seoud, McKinley (vs Vashon)
|3
|8
|1
|Zach Browne, St. Clair (vs Belle)
|4
|2
|1
|Jack Stephan, Alton Marquette (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|4
|2
|0
|Lionel Hareimare, McKinley (vs Vashon)
|4
|0
|0
|Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Timberland)
|3
|0
|1
|Nick Quay, St. Charles (vs Warrenton)
|3
|0
|0
|Brent Kinder, Staunton (vs Piasa Southwestern)
|2
|2
|0
|Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Roxana)
|2
|2
|0
|Dillon Flynn, Clayton (vs Affton)
|2
|1
|1
|Trieton Park, Carlinville (vs Gillespie)
|2
|1
|0
|Tyler Jones, McKinley (vs Vashon)
|2
|1
|0
|Austin Dunn, St. Clair (vs Belle)
|2
|1
|0
|Connor Anderson, Staunton (vs Piasa Southwestern)
|2
|1
|0
|Genaro Garcia-Romero, St. Charles (vs Warrenton)
|2
|1
|0
|Nic Vaughn, Civic Memorial (vs Roxana)
|2
|1
|0
|Brady Parmeley, St. Clair (vs Belle)
|1
|3
|0
|John Schwering, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne)
|2
|0
|1
|Jake Untereiner, Perryville (vs Hillsboro)
|1
|2
|1
|Jameson McNamee, Metro (vs Gateway Science Academy)
|2
|0
|0
|Aaron Boulch, Alton Marquette (vs Metro-East Lutheran)
|2
|0
|0