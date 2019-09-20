Subscribe for 99¢

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Hussain Seoud, McKinley (vs Vashon)381
Zach Browne, St. Clair (vs Belle)421
Jack Stephan, Alton Marquette (vs Metro-East Lutheran)420
Lionel Hareimare, McKinley (vs Vashon)400
Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Timberland)301
Nick Quay, St. Charles (vs Warrenton)300
Brent Kinder, Staunton (vs Piasa Southwestern)220
Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Roxana)220
Dillon Flynn, Clayton (vs Affton)211
Trieton Park, Carlinville (vs Gillespie)210
Tyler Jones, McKinley (vs Vashon)210
Austin Dunn, St. Clair (vs Belle)210
Connor Anderson, Staunton (vs Piasa Southwestern)210
Genaro Garcia-Romero, St. Charles (vs Warrenton)210
Nic Vaughn, Civic Memorial (vs Roxana)210
Brady Parmeley, St. Clair (vs Belle)130
John Schwering, O'Fallon Christian (vs Duchesne)201
Jake Untereiner, Perryville (vs Hillsboro)121
Jameson McNamee, Metro (vs Gateway Science Academy)200
Aaron Boulch, Alton Marquette (vs Metro-East Lutheran)200
View comments