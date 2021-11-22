 Skip to main content
Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs Perryville, 11/20)300
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Excelsior Springs, 11/19)210
Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs Harrisonville, 11/19)210
Tanner Koepke, St. Pius X (vs Fair Grove, 11/19)201
Ethan Edwards, Excelsior Springs (vs Perryville, 11/19)200
Sam Magueja, Lutheran St. Charles (vs St. Pius X, 11/20)200
