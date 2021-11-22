Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs Perryville, 11/20)
|3
|0
|0
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Excelsior Springs, 11/19)
|2
|1
|0
|Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs Harrisonville, 11/19)
|2
|1
|0
|Tanner Koepke, St. Pius X (vs Fair Grove, 11/19)
|2
|0
|1
|Ethan Edwards, Excelsior Springs (vs Perryville, 11/19)
|2
|0
|0
|Sam Magueja, Lutheran St. Charles (vs St. Pius X, 11/20)
|2
|0
|0
