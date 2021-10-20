Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Roger Weber, Triad (vs Jerseyville)
|3
|0
|1
|Nate Grewe, St. Dominic (vs De Smet)
|3
|0
|1
|Matthew Tucker, Mascoutah (vs Olney Richland County)
|3
|0
|0
|Tave Markowski, Fort Zumwalt East (vs St. Charles West)
|3
|0
|0
|Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Holt)
|3
|0
|0
|Caleb Slago, Mascoutah (vs Olney Richland County)
|2
|2
|0
|Andrew Bergmann, Holt (vs Francis Howell)
|2
|2
|0
|Jake Ellis, Triad (vs Jerseyville)
|1
|4
|0
|Novo Onovwerosuoke, MICDS (vs Borgia)
|2
|1
|1
|Ryan Dittmar, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|2
|1
|1
|Matt Christenson, John Burroughs (vs Principia)
|2
|1
|0
|Myles Etling, Mascoutah (vs Olney Richland County)
|2
|1
|0
|Patrick Mason, MICDS (vs Borgia)
|2
|1
|0
|Rayon Cunningham, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer)
|2
|0
|1
|Jack O'Leary, Parkway Central (vs Whitfield)
|2
|0
|1
|Adam Kowalski, Mascoutah (vs Olney Richland County)
|2
|0
|1
|Dare Riazi, Fort Zumwalt East (vs St. Charles West)
|2
|0
|1
|Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs Breese Central)
|2
|0
|0
|Will Patterson, McCluer North (vs Hazelwood East)
|2
|0
|0
|Trent Cissell, Triad (vs Jerseyville)
|2
|0
|0