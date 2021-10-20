 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Roger Weber, Triad (vs Jerseyville)301
Nate Grewe, St. Dominic (vs De Smet)301
Matthew Tucker, Mascoutah (vs Olney Richland County)300
Tave Markowski, Fort Zumwalt East (vs St. Charles West)300
Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Holt)300
Caleb Slago, Mascoutah (vs Olney Richland County)220
Andrew Bergmann, Holt (vs Francis Howell)220
Jake Ellis, Triad (vs Jerseyville)140
Novo Onovwerosuoke, MICDS (vs Borgia)211
Ryan Dittmar, Francis Howell North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)211
Matt Christenson, John Burroughs (vs Principia)210
Myles Etling, Mascoutah (vs Olney Richland County)210
Patrick Mason, MICDS (vs Borgia)210
Rayon Cunningham, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer)201
Jack O'Leary, Parkway Central (vs Whitfield)201
Adam Kowalski, Mascoutah (vs Olney Richland County)201
Dare Riazi, Fort Zumwalt East (vs St. Charles West)201
Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs Breese Central)200
Will Patterson, McCluer North (vs Hazelwood East)200
Trent Cissell, Triad (vs Jerseyville)200
