Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Diego Dominguez, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (vs McCluer North, 9/6)
|3
|4
|1
|Will Geary, Valley Park (vs Gateway STEM, 9/8)
|4
|1
|1
|Owen Zobrist, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 9/7)
|4
|1
|0
|Jack Steckler, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 9/6)
|4
|0
|1
|Alex Lacke, North Point (vs Warrenton, 9/8)
|4
|0
|1
|Ethan Mercurio, St. Charles (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/9)
|4
|0
|1
|Akil Dickerson, John Burroughs (vs St. Pius X, 9/9)
|3
|2
|1
|Kyle Fitting, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/5)
|4
|0
|0
|Aaron Broadwater, Father McGivney (vs Jerseyville, 9/7)
|3
|2
|0
|Luke DeWitt, Staunton (vs Vandalia, 9/8)
|3
|2
|0
|Will Geary, Valley Park (vs Festus, 9/6)
|3
|1
|1
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/10)
|3
|1
|1
|Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/5)
|3
|1
|0
|Henry Huels, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 9/5)
|3
|1
|0
|Myles Paniagua, Alton Marquette (vs Maryville Christian, 9/6)
|3
|1
|0
|Stephen Pryk, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 9/6)
|3
|1
|0
|Owen Wieneke, Roxana (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 9/7)
|3
|1
|0
|Aaron Rico, Ritenour (vs Lutheran North, 9/7)
|3
|1
|0
|Joe Buckman, Valley Park (vs Hancock, 9/9)
|3
|1
|0
|Caeden Wille, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 9/5)
|3
|0
|1