 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Best performances

  • 0

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Diego Dominguez, STEAM Academy at MS-Berkeley (vs McCluer North, 9/6)341
Will Geary, Valley Park (vs Gateway STEM, 9/8)411
Owen Zobrist, Freeburg (vs Wood River, 9/7)410
Jack Steckler, Columbia (vs Breese Central, 9/6)401
Alex Lacke, North Point (vs Warrenton, 9/8)401
Ethan Mercurio, St. Charles (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/9)401
Akil Dickerson, John Burroughs (vs St. Pius X, 9/9)321
Kyle Fitting, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/5)400
Aaron Broadwater, Father McGivney (vs Jerseyville, 9/7)320
Luke DeWitt, Staunton (vs Vandalia, 9/8)320
Will Geary, Valley Park (vs Festus, 9/6)311
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Hillsboro, Illinois, 9/10)311
Jake Pollock, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/5)310
Henry Huels, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 9/5)310
Myles Paniagua, Alton Marquette (vs Maryville Christian, 9/6)310
Stephen Pryk, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 9/6)310
Owen Wieneke, Roxana (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 9/7)310
Aaron Rico, Ritenour (vs Lutheran North, 9/7)310
Joe Buckman, Valley Park (vs Hancock, 9/9)310
Caeden Wille, Waterloo (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 9/5)301
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

300-yard rushers, unstoppable forwards: Our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area boys soccer rankings, Week 3

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/7/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Collinsville (6-0)22. Ladue (5-1)33. SLUH (4-0)54. Francis Howell Central…

Area boys soccer rankings, preseason

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/22/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Fort Zumwalt South (0-0)NR2. Collinsville (0-0)NR3. Ladue (0-0)NR4. Cham…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News