Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Kyle Marusic, Vianney (vs Bayless)
|3
|0
|0
|Everardo Diaz, Wesclin (vs Wood River)
|2
|1
|0
|Owen Carr, Affton (vs Valley Park)
|1
|2
|0
|Kevin Morales, Affton (vs Valley Park)
|1
|1
|0
|Luke Smith, Althoff (vs Father McGivney)
|1
|1
|0
|Ty Kinzinger, Waterloo (vs Granite City)
|1
|1
|0
|Ethan Gardner, Waterloo (vs Granite City)
|1
|1
|0
|Luke Morris, Highland (vs Hillsboro, Illinois)
|1
|1
|0
|Jacob Lewis, Highland (vs Hillsboro, Illinois)
|1
|1
|0
|Bennett Borgmeyer, Duchesne (vs Hazelwood West)
|1
|1
|0
|Anthony Randazzo, Vianney (vs Bayless)
|1
|0
|1
|Jackson Wilbers, Affton (vs Valley Park)
|1
|0
|1
|Sean Nicholl, Winfield (vs Canton)
|1
|0
|1
|Aiden Welch, Althoff (vs Father McGivney)
|1
|0
|1
|Mason Shubert, Breese Central (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|1
|0
|1
|Caeden Wille, Waterloo (vs Granite City)
|1
|0
|1
|Connor Woods, John Burroughs (vs Principia)
|1
|0
|1
|Brendan Donovan, Duchesne (vs Hazelwood West)
|1
|0
|1
|James Kolb, Lafayette (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|1
|0
|1
|Andrew Abeln, Vianney (vs Bayless)
|1
|0
|0