STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
The Bulldogs became Missouri's first public school to win three boys soccer state championships.
The title of Missouri's largest class in boys soccer will be decided by two non-St. Louis area teams for only the second time.
The Cougars earned a shutout victory in a title game featuring first-time state finalists.
FENTON — Whitfield exorcised the pit in its stomach Saturday.
John Burroughs dropped a major bomb Saturday.
The memory of Bobby Elzemeyer and his support has been a driving force this season for the Ladue boys soccer team.
LADUE — John Burroughs junior goalkeeper Tucker Desloge was a difference maker for the second consecutive Saturday. This time, however, Deslog…
CLAYTON — Webster Groves boys soccer coach Tim Velten was ecstatic to see Jamieson Peplow get his chance to shine Tuesday night.
FENTON — Not much frazzles Whitfield senior Jimmy Milgie.
Lutheran St. Charles hopes this season is the beginning of something special for its boys soccer program.
