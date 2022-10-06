 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Ajdin Muratovic, Bayless (vs Fox)201
Sam Pfeiffer, Freeburg (vs Lebanon, Illinois)200
Owen Zobrist, Freeburg (vs Lebanon, Illinois)110
Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Gibault)110
Aiden Welch, Althoff (vs Gibault)110
Roman Smith, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)101
Caden Collison, Westminster (vs Parkway South)101
Andrew Dillard, Lafayette (vs Eureka)101
Gavin Schanz, Freeburg (vs Lebanon, Illinois)100
Ian McCoy, St. Pius X (vs Brentwood)100
Howard Bramhall, St. Pius X (vs Brentwood)100
Donovan Zeller, Roxana (vs Staunton)100
Ty Schmidt, Roxana (vs Staunton)100
Troy Albertina, Staunton (vs Roxana)100
Landon Strasser, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt West)100
Marcus Fitch, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)100
Manuel Gaivoronsky, Parkway South (vs Westminster)100
Levi Weik, Westminster (vs Parkway South)100
Rylan Koester, Eureka (vs Lafayette)100
Austin Ney, Lafayette (vs Eureka)100
