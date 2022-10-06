Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Ajdin Muratovic, Bayless (vs Fox)
|2
|0
|1
|Sam Pfeiffer, Freeburg (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|2
|0
|0
|Owen Zobrist, Freeburg (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|1
|1
|0
|Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Gibault)
|1
|1
|0
|Aiden Welch, Althoff (vs Gibault)
|1
|1
|0
|Roman Smith, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)
|1
|0
|1
|Caden Collison, Westminster (vs Parkway South)
|1
|0
|1
|Andrew Dillard, Lafayette (vs Eureka)
|1
|0
|1
|Gavin Schanz, Freeburg (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|1
|0
|0
|Ian McCoy, St. Pius X (vs Brentwood)
|1
|0
|0
|Howard Bramhall, St. Pius X (vs Brentwood)
|1
|0
|0
|Donovan Zeller, Roxana (vs Staunton)
|1
|0
|0
|Ty Schmidt, Roxana (vs Staunton)
|1
|0
|0
|Troy Albertina, Staunton (vs Roxana)
|1
|0
|0
|Landon Strasser, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|1
|0
|0
|Marcus Fitch, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt)
|1
|0
|0
|Manuel Gaivoronsky, Parkway South (vs Westminster)
|1
|0
|0
|Levi Weik, Westminster (vs Parkway South)
|1
|0
|0
|Rylan Koester, Eureka (vs Lafayette)
|1
|0
|0
|Austin Ney, Lafayette (vs Eureka)
|1
|0
|0