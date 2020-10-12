 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best performances
0 comments

Best performances

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Jacob Sauvage, Pacific (vs St. Clair, 10/5)321
Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs Warrenton, 10/5)400
Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs St. Pius X, 10/6)311
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell North, 10/6)311
Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs Warrenton, 10/6)310
Daniel Thwing , Union (vs St. Clair, 10/6)300
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Rock Bridge, 10/10)300
Micah Norman, Whitfield (vs St. Pius X, 10/6)220
Patrick Halveland, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North, 10/7)220
Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Trinity, 10/8)211
Zach Renz, Timberland (vs Pattonville, 10/9)211
Genaro Garcia-Romero, St. Charles (vs Warrenton, 10/6)210
Alex Hermann, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt, 10/6)210
Hudson Butterfield, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North, 10/7)210
Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Trinity, 10/8)210
Stephen Saladin, SLUH (vs St. Mary's, 10/6)201
Caleb Ray, Seckman (vs Fox, 10/6)201
Stephen Darden, Festus (vs De Soto, 10/6)201
Blaine King, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington, 10/6)201
Chase Gollaher, Farmington (vs Hillsboro, 10/6)201
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports