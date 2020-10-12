Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Jacob Sauvage, Pacific (vs St. Clair, 10/5)
|3
|2
|1
|Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs Warrenton, 10/5)
|4
|0
|0
|Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs St. Pius X, 10/6)
|3
|1
|1
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell North, 10/6)
|3
|1
|1
|Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs Warrenton, 10/6)
|3
|1
|0
|Daniel Thwing , Union (vs St. Clair, 10/6)
|3
|0
|0
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Rock Bridge, 10/10)
|3
|0
|0
|Micah Norman, Whitfield (vs St. Pius X, 10/6)
|2
|2
|0
|Patrick Halveland, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North, 10/7)
|2
|2
|0
|Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Trinity, 10/8)
|2
|1
|1
|Zach Renz, Timberland (vs Pattonville, 10/9)
|2
|1
|1
|Genaro Garcia-Romero, St. Charles (vs Warrenton, 10/6)
|2
|1
|0
|Alex Hermann, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Holt, 10/6)
|2
|1
|0
|Hudson Butterfield, Lutheran South (vs Lutheran North, 10/7)
|2
|1
|0
|Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Trinity, 10/8)
|2
|1
|0
|Stephen Saladin, SLUH (vs St. Mary's, 10/6)
|2
|0
|1
|Caleb Ray, Seckman (vs Fox, 10/6)
|2
|0
|1
|Stephen Darden, Festus (vs De Soto, 10/6)
|2
|0
|1
|Blaine King, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Washington, 10/6)
|2
|0
|1
|Chase Gollaher, Farmington (vs Hillsboro, 10/6)
|2
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.