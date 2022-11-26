Best performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com Nov 26, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Backup goalkeeper shines in shootout as Webster Groves wins third state title Krew Rekart came in late in regulation because of an injury and then shined when the Class 3 championship was on the line. CBC turned away by Rockhurst in bid for 11th state championship FENTON — Dominic Bartoni was down but not desolate Saturday. Rickman scores late again to lift Borgia to first state championship Junior forward scored three goals in two games to lead Knights to Class 1 crown. Orchard Farm forces overtime with late goal, then falls to Marshall in title game FENTON — The Orchard Farm boys soccer team hadn’t seen anything like it witnessed Saturday. CBC in position for 11th state championship after narrow victory over St. Dominic The Cadets made one goal stand up and are one victory away from first state title since 2018. Peplow's goal is enough as Webster Groves tops Whitfield for berth in Class 3 title game FENTON — Suddenly, Jamieson Peplow had an opportunity. Memories of Crowe inspire DuBourg as it shoots for first state soccer championship Sam Crowe died in a vehicle accident in late July. His Cavaliers soccer teammates have dedicated their season to him. St. Dominic continues to play for Wania heading into Class 4 state semifinal The Crusaders face CBC at 4 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park. Orchard Farm blanks Saxony Lutheran, moves one win from school's first state title FENTON — Orchard Farm senior Bobby Pauly calls it a “blessing.” Rickman scores late to propel Borgia over DuBourg in Class 1 semifinal FENTON — Adam Rickman put his hands atop his head in disbelief.