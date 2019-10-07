Red October special: Subscribe now

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Hussain Seoud, McKinley (vs Medicine and Bioscience, 9/30)261
Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Lutheran North, 10/4)340
Kieran Egan, Metro (vs Roosevelt, 10/2)411
Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 10/3)411
Ian Davis, Carbondale (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 10/3)410
Sajad Nasser, Carbondale (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/30)401
Andrew Kribs, Jerseyville (vs Carlinville, 9/30)401
Caleb Feaman, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer, 10/3)321
Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs Maplewood-RH, 10/2)400
Tyler Dutton, De Soto (vs St. Clair, 10/3)400
Trevor McClellan, Valmeyer (vs Lebanon, Illinois, 10/1)320
Christian Kraus, Summit (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/4)320
Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs Elsberry, 10/2)311
Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/3)311
Thomas Hyten, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 10/3)310
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Freeburg, 10/5)310
Trey Esther III, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer, 10/3)230
Caleb Schneider, St. Charles (vs Winfield, 10/3)230
Caleb Feaman, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer North, 10/1)301
Ray Rico, St. Charles West (vs Warrenton, 10/1)301