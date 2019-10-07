Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Hussain Seoud, McKinley (vs Medicine and Bioscience, 9/30)
|2
|6
|1
|Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Lutheran North, 10/4)
|3
|4
|0
|Kieran Egan, Metro (vs Roosevelt, 10/2)
|4
|1
|1
|Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 10/3)
|4
|1
|1
|Ian Davis, Carbondale (vs Mount Vernon, Illinois, 10/3)
|4
|1
|0
|Sajad Nasser, Carbondale (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/30)
|4
|0
|1
|Andrew Kribs, Jerseyville (vs Carlinville, 9/30)
|4
|0
|1
|Caleb Feaman, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer, 10/3)
|3
|2
|1
|Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs Maplewood-RH, 10/2)
|4
|0
|0
|Tyler Dutton, De Soto (vs St. Clair, 10/3)
|4
|0
|0
|Trevor McClellan, Valmeyer (vs Lebanon, Illinois, 10/1)
|3
|2
|0
|Christian Kraus, Summit (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 10/4)
|3
|2
|0
|Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs Elsberry, 10/2)
|3
|1
|1
|Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Warrenton, 10/3)
|3
|1
|1
|Thomas Hyten, Father McGivney (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 10/3)
|3
|1
|0
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Freeburg, 10/5)
|3
|1
|0
|Trey Esther III, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer, 10/3)
|2
|3
|0
|Caleb Schneider, St. Charles (vs Winfield, 10/3)
|2
|3
|0
|Caleb Feaman, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer North, 10/1)
|3
|0
|1
|Ray Rico, St. Charles West (vs Warrenton, 10/1)
|3
|0
|1