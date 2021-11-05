Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Colin Brown, St. Pius X (vs DuBourg)
|2
|0
|0
|Alex Hohlen, Marquette (vs CBC)
|1
|1
|1
|Kaden Marsh, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs St. Dominic)
|1
|0
|1
|Anis Smajlovic, Mehlville (vs Cape Notre Dame)
|1
|0
|1
|Dillon Byrkit, CBC (vs Marquette)
|1
|0
|0
|Michael Quinn, Marquette (vs CBC)
|1
|0
|0
|Connor Krell, Ladue (vs Webster Groves)
|1
|0
|0
|Jackson Adamec, Vianney (vs Jackson)
|1
|0
|0
|Nate Grewe, St. Dominic (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|1
|0
|0
|Schrader Ludwig, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs St. Dominic)
|1
|0
|0
|Dino Mahmutovic, Mehlville (vs Cape Notre Dame)
|1
|0
|0
|Edi Mahmutovic, Affton (vs St. Mary's)
|1
|0
|0
|Adam Foy, St. Pius X (vs DuBourg)
|1
|0
|0
