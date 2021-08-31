Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Carson Spalding, Wesclin (vs Wood River)
|4
|1
|0
|Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Wood River)
|3
|1
|0
|Matt Christenson, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|1
|1
|Akil Dickerson, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|1
|0
|Owen Sheehan, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|1
|0
|Evan Wessel, Wesclin (vs Wood River)
|2
|1
|0
|Zander Kapp, Wesclin (vs Wood River)
|1
|0
|1
|Dre Davis, Alton Marquette (vs Columbia)
|1
|0
|1
|Tyler Rush, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)
|1
|0
|0
|Patrick Bloomquist, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)
|1
|0
|0
|Justin Weihe, Wesclin (vs Wood River)
|1
|0
|0