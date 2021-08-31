 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Carson Spalding, Wesclin (vs Wood River)410
Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Wood River)310
Matt Christenson, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)211
Akil Dickerson, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)210
Owen Sheehan, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)210
Evan Wessel, Wesclin (vs Wood River)210
Zander Kapp, Wesclin (vs Wood River)101
Dre Davis, Alton Marquette (vs Columbia)101
Tyler Rush, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)100
Patrick Bloomquist, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran North)100
Justin Weihe, Wesclin (vs Wood River)100
