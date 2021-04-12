 Skip to main content
Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Cody Hughes, Brentwood (vs Valley Park, 4/8)511
Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Roxana, 4/10)331
Anton Mosley, Belleville East (vs Belleville West, 4/6)401
Trieton Park, Carlinville (vs Roxana, 4/8)401
Kieran Egan, Metro (vs Medicine and Bioscience, 4/5)320
Karson Bridges, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/5)320
Chase Reeves, Granite City (vs Wood River, 4/8)240
Ahmed Hodzic , Bayless (vs Hazelwood West, 4/5)301
Hunter Rantanen, Staunton (vs Vandalia, 4/8)301
Jonah James, Columbia (vs Belleville West, 4/10)300
Cody Hughes, Brentwood (vs Maplewood-RH, 4/5)220
Aidan Lougeay, Freeburg (vs Carlyle, 4/7)220
Connor Luchtefeld, Freeburg (vs Carlyle, 4/7)220
Kiaro Herdlick, Brentwood (vs Maplewood-RH, 4/5)211
Andrew Kribs, Jerseyville (vs Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4/5)210
Gavin Schanz, Freeburg (vs Carlyle, 4/7)210
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville, 4/8)210
Jake Pollack, Althoff (vs Gibault, 4/8)210
Daniel Ventura - Avalos, Valley Park (vs Maplewood-RH, 4/6)201
Wyatt Suter, Triad (vs Waterloo, 4/8)201
