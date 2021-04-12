Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Cody Hughes, Brentwood (vs Valley Park, 4/8)
|5
|1
|1
|Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Roxana, 4/10)
|3
|3
|1
|Anton Mosley, Belleville East (vs Belleville West, 4/6)
|4
|0
|1
|Trieton Park, Carlinville (vs Roxana, 4/8)
|4
|0
|1
|Kieran Egan, Metro (vs Medicine and Bioscience, 4/5)
|3
|2
|0
|Karson Bridges, Columbia (vs Salem, Illinois, 4/5)
|3
|2
|0
|Chase Reeves, Granite City (vs Wood River, 4/8)
|2
|4
|0
|Ahmed Hodzic , Bayless (vs Hazelwood West, 4/5)
|3
|0
|1
|Hunter Rantanen, Staunton (vs Vandalia, 4/8)
|3
|0
|1
|Jonah James, Columbia (vs Belleville West, 4/10)
|3
|0
|0
|Cody Hughes, Brentwood (vs Maplewood-RH, 4/5)
|2
|2
|0
|Aidan Lougeay, Freeburg (vs Carlyle, 4/7)
|2
|2
|0
|Connor Luchtefeld, Freeburg (vs Carlyle, 4/7)
|2
|2
|0
|Kiaro Herdlick, Brentwood (vs Maplewood-RH, 4/5)
|2
|1
|1
|Andrew Kribs, Jerseyville (vs Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4/5)
|2
|1
|0
|Gavin Schanz, Freeburg (vs Carlyle, 4/7)
|2
|1
|0
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville, 4/8)
|2
|1
|0
|Jake Pollack, Althoff (vs Gibault, 4/8)
|2
|1
|0
|Daniel Ventura - Avalos, Valley Park (vs Maplewood-RH, 4/6)
|2
|0
|1
|Wyatt Suter, Triad (vs Waterloo, 4/8)
|2
|0
|1