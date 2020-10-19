 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best performances
0 comments

Best performances

  • 0

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Sam Bettlach, DuBourg (vs Lutheran North, 10/13)401
Cole Click, Washington (vs St. Clair, 10/12)321
Nedim Sarajlilja, Lindbergh (vs Mehlville, 10/12)400
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Sikeston, 10/15)400
Caleb Schneider, St. Charles (vs Wright City, 10/14)311
Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Pacific, 10/12)310
Josiah Gould, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt, 10/13)310
Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/15)310
Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 10/12)301
Jon Campbell, Webster Groves (vs Vianney, 10/12)301
Thomas Redmond, De Smet (vs Priory, 10/17)301
Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/15)221
Tal Dean, Parkway North (vs Trinity, 10/12)300
John Cordia, John Burroughs (vs Parkway Central, 10/14)300
Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 10/12)220
Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West, 10/13)220
John Gates, John Burroughs (vs Chaminade, 10/12)211
Ben MacInnes, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/15)211
Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Waynesville, 10/16)211
Timothy Boehlein, Washington (vs St. Clair, 10/12)210
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports