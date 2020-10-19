Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Sam Bettlach, DuBourg (vs Lutheran North, 10/13)
|4
|0
|1
|Cole Click, Washington (vs St. Clair, 10/12)
|3
|2
|1
|Nedim Sarajlilja, Lindbergh (vs Mehlville, 10/12)
|4
|0
|0
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Sikeston, 10/15)
|4
|0
|0
|Caleb Schneider, St. Charles (vs Wright City, 10/14)
|3
|1
|1
|Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Pacific, 10/12)
|3
|1
|0
|Josiah Gould, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt, 10/13)
|3
|1
|0
|Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/15)
|3
|1
|0
|Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 10/12)
|3
|0
|1
|Jon Campbell, Webster Groves (vs Vianney, 10/12)
|3
|0
|1
|Thomas Redmond, De Smet (vs Priory, 10/17)
|3
|0
|1
|Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles West, 10/15)
|2
|2
|1
|Tal Dean, Parkway North (vs Trinity, 10/12)
|3
|0
|0
|John Cordia, John Burroughs (vs Parkway Central, 10/14)
|3
|0
|0
|Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 10/12)
|2
|2
|0
|Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West, 10/13)
|2
|2
|0
|John Gates, John Burroughs (vs Chaminade, 10/12)
|2
|1
|1
|Ben MacInnes, Lafayette (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 10/15)
|2
|1
|1
|Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Waynesville, 10/16)
|2
|1
|1
|Timothy Boehlein, Washington (vs St. Clair, 10/12)
|2
|1
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.