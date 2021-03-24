 Skip to main content
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Trieton Park, Carlinville (vs Pana)321
Drake Rantanen, Staunton (vs Roxana)311
Matthew Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Freeburg)201
Jake Ellis, Triad (vs Waterloo)201
Max Mueller, Belleville East (vs Belleville West)201
Jake Stewart, Triad (vs Waterloo)200
Adam Overby, Staunton (vs Roxana)110
Ashton Copeland, Staunton (vs Roxana)100
Matthew Sievers, Staunton (vs Roxana)100
Joey Aiello, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville)100
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville)100
Paeton Brown, Carlinville (vs Pana)100
Tyler Summers, Carlinville (vs Pana)100
Jake Kilfoy, Triad (vs Waterloo)100
Mikey Hoffman, Belleville West (vs Belleville East)100
