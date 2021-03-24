Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Trieton Park, Carlinville (vs Pana)
|3
|2
|1
|Drake Rantanen, Staunton (vs Roxana)
|3
|1
|1
|Matthew Gierer, Father McGivney (vs Freeburg)
|2
|0
|1
|Jake Ellis, Triad (vs Waterloo)
|2
|0
|1
|Max Mueller, Belleville East (vs Belleville West)
|2
|0
|1
|Jake Stewart, Triad (vs Waterloo)
|2
|0
|0
|Adam Overby, Staunton (vs Roxana)
|1
|1
|0
|Ashton Copeland, Staunton (vs Roxana)
|1
|0
|0
|Matthew Sievers, Staunton (vs Roxana)
|1
|0
|0
|Joey Aiello, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville)
|1
|0
|0
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Jerseyville)
|1
|0
|0
|Paeton Brown, Carlinville (vs Pana)
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Summers, Carlinville (vs Pana)
|1
|0
|0
|Jake Kilfoy, Triad (vs Waterloo)
|1
|0
|0
|Mikey Hoffman, Belleville West (vs Belleville East)
|1
|0
|0