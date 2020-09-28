 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs St. Pius X, 9/21)411
Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs St. Clair, 9/24)321
Stephen Darden, Festus (vs Elsberry, 9/24)320
Cole Lemkemann, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 9/22)311
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs St. Pius X, 9/21)310
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Seckman, 9/22)301
Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 9/22)301
Zach Browne, St. Clair (vs Wright City, 9/23)221
Alec Bell, Festus (vs Winfield, 9/23)300
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Lafayette, 9/26)300
Mitchell Ottinger, Troy Buchanan (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/22)211
Owen Hyde, Festus (vs Winfield, 9/23)211
Cole Click, Washington (vs Hillsboro, 9/23)211
Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Duchesne, 9/24)211
Tanner Jones, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 9/21)210
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 9/22)210
Colton Leonard, Hillsboro (vs Fredericktown, 9/21)201
Cole Click, Washington (vs Fox, 9/21)201
Jacob Brooks, Sullivan (vs Camdenton, 9/22)201
Nate Grewe, St. Dominic (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/23)201
Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/221. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt North (2-4), 7 p.m.2. Francis Howell Central (8-1) vs. Timberland (5-3…

