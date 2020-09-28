Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Bryce Brewer, Perryville (vs St. Pius X, 9/21)
|4
|1
|1
|Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs St. Clair, 9/24)
|3
|2
|1
|Stephen Darden, Festus (vs Elsberry, 9/24)
|3
|2
|0
|Cole Lemkemann, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 9/22)
|3
|1
|1
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs St. Pius X, 9/21)
|3
|1
|0
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Seckman, 9/22)
|3
|0
|1
|Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Holt, 9/22)
|3
|0
|1
|Zach Browne, St. Clair (vs Wright City, 9/23)
|2
|2
|1
|Alec Bell, Festus (vs Winfield, 9/23)
|3
|0
|0
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Lafayette, 9/26)
|3
|0
|0
|Mitchell Ottinger, Troy Buchanan (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/22)
|2
|1
|1
|Owen Hyde, Festus (vs Winfield, 9/23)
|2
|1
|1
|Cole Click, Washington (vs Hillsboro, 9/23)
|2
|1
|1
|Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Duchesne, 9/24)
|2
|1
|1
|Tanner Jones, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West, 9/21)
|2
|1
|0
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 9/22)
|2
|1
|0
|Colton Leonard, Hillsboro (vs Fredericktown, 9/21)
|2
|0
|1
|Cole Click, Washington (vs Fox, 9/21)
|2
|0
|1
|Jacob Brooks, Sullivan (vs Camdenton, 9/22)
|2
|0
|1
|Nate Grewe, St. Dominic (vs Northwest Cedar Hill, 9/23)
|2
|0
|1
