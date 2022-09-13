Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Rayon Cunningham, Hazelwood Central (vs Hazelwood East)
|3
|1
|1
|Mame Samb, Hazelwood Central (vs Hazelwood East)
|2
|1
|0
|Caleb Fuller, Lutheran North (vs McCluer North)
|2
|0
|0
|Roman Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Parkway North)
|1
|2
|0
|Stephen Pryk, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)
|1
|1
|0
|Jhonthan Pimental, Lutheran North (vs McCluer North)
|1
|0
|1
|Jacob Wipke, Lafayette (vs Pattonville)
|1
|0
|1
|Gabe Terry, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)
|1
|0
|1
|Alex Cameron, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Parkway North)
|1
|0
|1
|Brady Gossett, Seckman (vs Ritenour)
|1
|0
|0
|Matthew Harp, Seckman (vs Ritenour)
|1
|0
|0
|Wyatt Hart, Seckman (vs Ritenour)
|1
|0
|0
|James Kolb, Lafayette (vs Pattonville)
|1
|0
|0
|Keith Quinn, Hazelwood Central (vs Hazelwood East)
|1
|0
|0
|Kameron Watson, Hazelwood East (vs Hazelwood Central)
|1
|0
|0
|Karan D'Souza, Mater Dei (vs Highland)
|1
|0
|0
|Maddox Kennedy, Granite City (vs Alton Marquette)
|1
|0
|0
|Jackson Wilbers, Affton (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Finder, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)
|1
|0
|0
|Trevor Murphey, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)
|1
|0
|0