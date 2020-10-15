Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Caleb Schneider, St. Charles (vs Wright City)
|3
|1
|1
|John Cordia, John Burroughs (vs Parkway Central)
|3
|0
|0
|Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs Wright City)
|2
|1
|0
|Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs Affton)
|2
|0
|1
|Endi Rizvic, Mehlville (vs Parkway West)
|2
|0
|1
|Sam Travis, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Duchesne)
|2
|0
|1
|Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs North County)
|2
|0
|0
|Dan Garvilla, Francis Howell (vs Eureka)
|1
|2
|0
|Roman Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Duchesne)
|1
|2
|0
|John Gates, John Burroughs (vs Parkway Central)
|1
|1
|1
|Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs Affton)
|1
|1
|0
|Isaac Smith, De Soto (vs North County)
|1
|1
|0
|Anthony Faupel, Francis Howell (vs Eureka)
|1
|0
|1
|Nicholas Mormino, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|1
|0
|1
|Sean Green, Chaminade (vs Vianney)
|1
|0
|1
|Matt Christenson, John Burroughs (vs Parkway Central)
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Arulsamy, Whitfield (vs Affton)
|1
|0
|0
|Donovan Doles, Whitfield (vs Affton)
|1
|0
|0
|Sebastian Vitt, St. Clair (vs Dixon)
|1
|0
|0
|Brady Parmeley, St. Clair (vs Dixon)
|1
|0
|0
