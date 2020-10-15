 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Caleb Schneider, St. Charles (vs Wright City)311
John Cordia, John Burroughs (vs Parkway Central)300
Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs Wright City)210
Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs Affton)201
Endi Rizvic, Mehlville (vs Parkway West)201
Sam Travis, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Duchesne)201
Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs North County)200
Dan Garvilla, Francis Howell (vs Eureka)120
Roman Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Duchesne)120
John Gates, John Burroughs (vs Parkway Central)111
Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs Affton)110
Isaac Smith, De Soto (vs North County)110
Anthony Faupel, Francis Howell (vs Eureka)101
Nicholas Mormino, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Fort Zumwalt South)101
Sean Green, Chaminade (vs Vianney)101
Matt Christenson, John Burroughs (vs Parkway Central)100
Tyler Arulsamy, Whitfield (vs Affton)100
Donovan Doles, Whitfield (vs Affton)100
Sebastian Vitt, St. Clair (vs Dixon)100
Brady Parmeley, St. Clair (vs Dixon)100
