Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs St. Charles West)
|4
|1
|0
|Elvis Jusopovic, Affton (vs Lutheran North)
|3
|1
|0
|Will Kelly, Priory (vs Clayton)
|3
|0
|1
|Colton Leonard, Hillsboro (vs Fox)
|2
|0
|0
|Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs St. Charles West)
|1
|2
|0
|Ramneet Bawa, Whitfield (vs St. Charles West)
|1
|2
|0
|Omar Cilic, Affton (vs Lutheran North)
|1
|1
|0
|Jonathan Schneider, Fox (vs Hillsboro)
|1
|1
|0
|Ethan Latic, Fox (vs Hillsboro)
|1
|0
|1
|Tyler Arulsamy, Whitfield (vs St. Charles West)
|1
|0
|0
|Donovan Doles, Whitfield (vs St. Charles West)
|1
|0
|0
|Foster Wheeler, Fox (vs Hillsboro)
|1
|0
|0
