Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs St. Charles West)410
Elvis Jusopovic, Affton (vs Lutheran North)310
Will Kelly, Priory (vs Clayton)301
Colton Leonard, Hillsboro (vs Fox)200
Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs St. Charles West)120
Ramneet Bawa, Whitfield (vs St. Charles West)120
Omar Cilic, Affton (vs Lutheran North)110
Jonathan Schneider, Fox (vs Hillsboro)110
Ethan Latic, Fox (vs Hillsboro)101
Tyler Arulsamy, Whitfield (vs St. Charles West)100
Donovan Doles, Whitfield (vs St. Charles West)100
Foster Wheeler, Fox (vs Hillsboro)100
