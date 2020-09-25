 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best performances
0 comments

Best performances

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs St. Clair)321
Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Duchesne)211
Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs St. Charles)201
Riley Dulaney, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Charles West)201
Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell North)121
Noah Simmons, Borgia (vs St. Clair)200
Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs O'Fallon Christian)200
Blake Hall, O'Fallon Christian (vs St. Charles)200
Levi Caldwell, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Charles West)200
Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Duchesne)120
Aiden Morgan, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell North)120
Tyler Kuhn, Seckman (vs St. Pius X)110
Matthew Harp , Seckman (vs St. Pius X)101
Carter Youmans, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Timberland)101
Gordo Garcia, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North)101
Aidan Dietiker, Duchesne (vs Orchard Farm)100
Caleb Ray, Seckman (vs St. Pius X)100
Andrew Dyson, Borgia (vs St. Clair)100
Ethan Mort, Borgia (vs St. Clair)100
Anthony Strohmeyer, Borgia (vs St. Clair)100
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/211. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (6-1) at Fort Zumwalt West (3-5), 5:30 p.m.3. Summit …

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/221. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt North (2-4), 7 p.m.2. Francis Howell Central (8-1) vs. Timberland (5-3…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports