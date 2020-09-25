Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs St. Clair)
|3
|2
|1
|Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs Duchesne)
|2
|1
|1
|Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs St. Charles)
|2
|0
|1
|Riley Dulaney, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Charles West)
|2
|0
|1
|Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell North)
|1
|2
|1
|Noah Simmons, Borgia (vs St. Clair)
|2
|0
|0
|Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs O'Fallon Christian)
|2
|0
|0
|Blake Hall, O'Fallon Christian (vs St. Charles)
|2
|0
|0
|Levi Caldwell, Troy Buchanan (vs St. Charles West)
|2
|0
|0
|Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Duchesne)
|1
|2
|0
|Aiden Morgan, Francis Howell (vs Francis Howell North)
|1
|2
|0
|Tyler Kuhn, Seckman (vs St. Pius X)
|1
|1
|0
|Matthew Harp , Seckman (vs St. Pius X)
|1
|0
|1
|Carter Youmans, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Timberland)
|1
|0
|1
|Gordo Garcia, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|1
|0
|1
|Aidan Dietiker, Duchesne (vs Orchard Farm)
|1
|0
|0
|Caleb Ray, Seckman (vs St. Pius X)
|1
|0
|0
|Andrew Dyson, Borgia (vs St. Clair)
|1
|0
|0
|Ethan Mort, Borgia (vs St. Clair)
|1
|0
|0
|Anthony Strohmeyer, Borgia (vs St. Clair)
|1
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.