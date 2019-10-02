Subscribe now!

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Trevor McClellan, Valmeyer (vs Lebanon, Illinois)320
Caleb Feaman, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer North)301
Ricky Sparks, Mehlville (vs St. Mary's)300
Anthony Dalton, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)220
Layne Helvey, Parkway Central (vs Ritenour)220
Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell North)211
Eli McDowell, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh)211
Dillon Flynn, Clayton (vs Triad)211
Jalen Corn, University City (vs McCluer)210
Brayden Schnurbusch, Priory (vs Lutheran North)210
Nathan Touchette, Valmeyer (vs Lebanon, Illinois)210
Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs Lutheran St. Charles)210
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs De Soto)210
Trevor Schnurbusch, Perryville (vs De Soto)130
Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)201
Trieton Park, Carlinville (vs Springfield Calvary)201
Andy Monga, Westminster (vs Principia)200
Ian Bridges, Staunton (vs Gillespie)200
Isaac Boboc, Union (vs St. Clair)200
Walter Ralph, MICDS (vs Duchesne)200