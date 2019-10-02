Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Trevor McClellan, Valmeyer (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|3
|2
|0
|Caleb Feaman, Hazelwood Central (vs McCluer North)
|3
|0
|1
|Ricky Sparks, Mehlville (vs St. Mary's)
|3
|0
|0
|Anthony Dalton, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)
|2
|2
|0
|Layne Helvey, Parkway Central (vs Ritenour)
|2
|2
|0
|Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|1
|1
|Eli McDowell, Kirkwood (vs Lindbergh)
|2
|1
|1
|Dillon Flynn, Clayton (vs Triad)
|2
|1
|1
|Jalen Corn, University City (vs McCluer)
|2
|1
|0
|Brayden Schnurbusch, Priory (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|1
|0
|Nathan Touchette, Valmeyer (vs Lebanon, Illinois)
|2
|1
|0
|Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|2
|1
|0
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs De Soto)
|2
|1
|0
|Trevor Schnurbusch, Perryville (vs De Soto)
|1
|3
|0
|Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield)
|2
|0
|1
|Trieton Park, Carlinville (vs Springfield Calvary)
|2
|0
|1
|Andy Monga, Westminster (vs Principia)
|2
|0
|0
|Ian Bridges, Staunton (vs Gillespie)
|2
|0
|0
|Isaac Boboc, Union (vs St. Clair)
|2
|0
|0
|Walter Ralph, MICDS (vs Duchesne)
|2
|0
|0