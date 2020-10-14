 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Josiah Gould, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)310
Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)220
Nedim Sarajlilja, Lindbergh (vs Fox)210
Caleb Schneider, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)210
Tanner Jones, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)201
Nathan Massey, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North)201
Eli McDowell, Kirkwood (vs Ladue)200
Ryan Harvatin, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville))200
Michael Brophy, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North)200
Grayson Francis, Ladue (vs Kirkwood)120
Alexander Birkel, MICDS (vs Priory)120
Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)120
Adam Donnell, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)120
Jacob Meier, Lutheran South (vs Affton)110
Nick Merlo, Lindbergh (vs Fox)110
Ildar Mutilifu, Lindbergh (vs Fox)110
Dylan Stern, Ladue (vs Kirkwood)101
Hayden Fischer, MICDS (vs Priory)101
Almedin Muratovic, Marquette (vs Summit)101
Gabe Doughty, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)101
