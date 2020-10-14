Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Josiah Gould, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)
|3
|1
|0
|Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)
|2
|2
|0
|Nedim Sarajlilja, Lindbergh (vs Fox)
|2
|1
|0
|Caleb Schneider, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)
|2
|1
|0
|Tanner Jones, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)
|2
|0
|1
|Nathan Massey, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|0
|1
|Eli McDowell, Kirkwood (vs Ladue)
|2
|0
|0
|Ryan Harvatin, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|2
|0
|0
|Michael Brophy, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|0
|0
|Grayson Francis, Ladue (vs Kirkwood)
|1
|2
|0
|Alexander Birkel, MICDS (vs Priory)
|1
|2
|0
|Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)
|1
|2
|0
|Adam Donnell, Francis Howell Central (vs Holt)
|1
|2
|0
|Jacob Meier, Lutheran South (vs Affton)
|1
|1
|0
|Nick Merlo, Lindbergh (vs Fox)
|1
|1
|0
|Ildar Mutilifu, Lindbergh (vs Fox)
|1
|1
|0
|Dylan Stern, Ladue (vs Kirkwood)
|1
|0
|1
|Hayden Fischer, MICDS (vs Priory)
|1
|0
|1
|Almedin Muratovic, Marquette (vs Summit)
|1
|0
|1
|Gabe Doughty, St. Charles (vs St. Charles West)
|1
|0
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.