Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Trinity)
|2
|1
|1
|Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Trinity)
|2
|1
|0
|Kevin van Raalten , Parkway North (vs Pattonville)
|2
|0
|1
|Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)
|2
|0
|1
|Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs Tolton Catholic)
|2
|0
|1
|Mason Crew, Summit (vs Webster Groves)
|2
|0
|0
|Nick Merlo, Lindbergh (vs Ladue)
|1
|1
|0
|Caleb Oliver, Webster Groves (vs Summit)
|1
|1
|0
|Brendan Deters, St. Dominic (vs Trinity)
|1
|1
|0
|Stephen Saladin, SLUH (vs Vianney)
|1
|1
|0
|Jackson Adamec, Vianney (vs SLUH)
|1
|1
|0
|Oliver Doyle, Webster Groves (vs Summit)
|1
|0
|1
|Evan Squires, Kirkwood (vs Marquette)
|1
|0
|1
|Tyler Eberlin, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|1
|0
|1
|Russell Liebman, Parkway Central (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|1
|0
|1
|Parker Kessler, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Holt)
|1
|0
|1
|Grayson Francis, Ladue (vs Lindbergh)
|1
|0
|0
|Riley Pemberton, Lindbergh (vs Ladue)
|1
|0
|0
|Nedim Sarajlilja, Lindbergh (vs Ladue)
|1
|0
|0
|Bryce Kiesling, Webster Groves (vs Summit)
|1
|0
|0
