Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Trinity)211
Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs Trinity)210
Kevin van Raalten , Parkway North (vs Pattonville)201
Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Troy Buchanan)201
Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs Tolton Catholic)201
Mason Crew, Summit (vs Webster Groves)200
Nick Merlo, Lindbergh (vs Ladue)110
Caleb Oliver, Webster Groves (vs Summit)110
Brendan Deters, St. Dominic (vs Trinity)110
Stephen Saladin, SLUH (vs Vianney)110
Jackson Adamec, Vianney (vs SLUH)110
Oliver Doyle, Webster Groves (vs Summit)101
Evan Squires, Kirkwood (vs Marquette)101
Tyler Eberlin, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt South)101
Russell Liebman, Parkway Central (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)101
Parker Kessler, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Holt)101
Grayson Francis, Ladue (vs Lindbergh)100
Riley Pemberton, Lindbergh (vs Ladue)100
Nedim Sarajlilja, Lindbergh (vs Ladue)100
Bryce Kiesling, Webster Groves (vs Summit)100
