Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Cape Notre Dame, 11/20)
|2
|1
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Cape Notre Dame, 11/20)
|2
|1
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.