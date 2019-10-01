Subscribe for 99¢

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Hussain Seoud, McKinley (vs Medicine and Bioscience)261
Andrew Kribs, Jerseyville (vs Carlinville)401
Lionel Hareimare, McKinley (vs Medicine and Bioscience)300
Ethan Moore, Wood River (vs Greenville)210
Dillon Flynn, Clayton (vs Gibault)210
Sam Newton, Francis Howell Central (vs Oakville)201
Cole Hatalla, North Mac (vs Staunton)201
Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Oakville)200
Thomas Turpin, Jerseyville (vs Carlinville)200
Jonah James, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette)200
Jacob Sauvage, Pacific (vs Hillsboro)200
Trey Esther III, Hazelwood Central (vs Ritenour)110
Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)110
Almir Mujcinovic, Lindbergh (vs Ladue)110
Jesus Morales, McKinley (vs Medicine and Bioscience)110
Claude Bailey, McKinley (vs Medicine and Bioscience)110
Mason Wagner, Althoff (vs Belleville East)110
Rohan Tripathy, Clayton (vs Gibault)110
Caleb Feaman, Hazelwood Central (vs Ritenour)101
Andrew Raymond, Wood River (vs Greenville)101