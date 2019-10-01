Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Hussain Seoud, McKinley (vs Medicine and Bioscience)
|2
|6
|1
|Andrew Kribs, Jerseyville (vs Carlinville)
|4
|0
|1
|Lionel Hareimare, McKinley (vs Medicine and Bioscience)
|3
|0
|0
|Ethan Moore, Wood River (vs Greenville)
|2
|1
|0
|Dillon Flynn, Clayton (vs Gibault)
|2
|1
|0
|Sam Newton, Francis Howell Central (vs Oakville)
|2
|0
|1
|Cole Hatalla, North Mac (vs Staunton)
|2
|0
|1
|Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Oakville)
|2
|0
|0
|Thomas Turpin, Jerseyville (vs Carlinville)
|2
|0
|0
|Jonah James, Columbia (vs Alton Marquette)
|2
|0
|0
|Jacob Sauvage, Pacific (vs Hillsboro)
|2
|0
|0
|Trey Esther III, Hazelwood Central (vs Ritenour)
|1
|1
|0
|Parker Scottberg, Civic Memorial (vs Highland)
|1
|1
|0
|Almir Mujcinovic, Lindbergh (vs Ladue)
|1
|1
|0
|Jesus Morales, McKinley (vs Medicine and Bioscience)
|1
|1
|0
|Claude Bailey, McKinley (vs Medicine and Bioscience)
|1
|1
|0
|Mason Wagner, Althoff (vs Belleville East)
|1
|1
|0
|Rohan Tripathy, Clayton (vs Gibault)
|1
|1
|0
|Caleb Feaman, Hazelwood Central (vs Ritenour)
|1
|0
|1
|Andrew Raymond, Wood River (vs Greenville)
|1
|0
|1