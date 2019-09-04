Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Jalen Corn, University City (vs St. Paul Lutheran)
|4
|1
|1
|Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South (vs St. Charles)
|4
|0
|1
|Keith Polette, St. Mary's (vs Capital City)
|4
|0
|0
|Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Warrenton)
|3
|2
|0
|Rafael Gamballi, Mater Dei (vs Greenville)
|3
|1
|1
|Mason Wagner, Althoff (vs Freeburg)
|2
|3
|0
|David Dawson, Metro (vs Medicine and Bioscience)
|3
|0
|1
|Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs Brentwood)
|3
|0
|1
|Maurice Morgan, Troy Buchanan (vs Ritenour)
|3
|0
|1
|Jake Ellis, Triad (vs Father McGivney)
|3
|0
|1
|Sam Bettlach, DuBourg (vs Valley Park)
|2
|2
|1
|Matthew Ribble, Kirkwood (vs Parkway West)
|3
|0
|0
|Tanner Berry, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Fox)
|3
|0
|0
|Michael Brophy, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|2
|2
|0
|Sawyer Hardy, Kirkwood (vs Parkway West)
|2
|1
|1
|Matthew Chastonay, St. Mary's (vs Capital City)
|2
|1
|0
|Carter Ritzheimer, Mater Dei (vs Greenville)
|2
|1
|0
|Christian Kraus, Summit (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|1
|0
|Joe Noah, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)
|2
|1
|0
|Cody Miller, Jerseyville (vs Staunton)
|2
|1
|0