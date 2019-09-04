Subscribe for 99¢

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Jalen Corn, University City (vs St. Paul Lutheran)411
Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South (vs St. Charles)401
Keith Polette, St. Mary's (vs Capital City)400
Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Warrenton)320
Rafael Gamballi, Mater Dei (vs Greenville)311
Mason Wagner, Althoff (vs Freeburg)230
David Dawson, Metro (vs Medicine and Bioscience)301
Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs Brentwood)301
Maurice Morgan, Troy Buchanan (vs Ritenour)301
Jake Ellis, Triad (vs Father McGivney)301
Sam Bettlach, DuBourg (vs Valley Park)221
Matthew Ribble, Kirkwood (vs Parkway West)300
Tanner Berry, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Fox)300
Michael Brophy, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Lutheran St. Charles)220
Sawyer Hardy, Kirkwood (vs Parkway West)211
Matthew Chastonay, St. Mary's (vs Capital City)210
Carter Ritzheimer, Mater Dei (vs Greenville)210
Christian Kraus, Summit (vs Francis Howell North)210
Joe Noah, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Affton)210
Cody Miller, Jerseyville (vs Staunton)210
