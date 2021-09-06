Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Carson Spalding, Wesclin (vs Wood River, 8/30)
|4
|1
|0
|Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/2)
|3
|3
|0
|Edi Mahmutovic, Affton (vs Medicine and Bioscience, 9/2)
|4
|0
|1
|Trieton Park, Carlinville (vs Litchfield, 8/31)
|3
|2
|1
|Payton Mathews, Westminster (vs Principia, 8/31)
|3
|1
|1
|Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Roxana, 8/31)
|3
|1
|1
|AJ Buckalew, Priory (vs Lutheran North, 8/31)
|2
|3
|1
|Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Wood River, 8/30)
|3
|1
|0
|Tyler Finder, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/31)
|3
|1
|0
|Stephen Darden, Festus (vs University City, 9/1)
|3
|1
|0
|Nico Cataranicchia, Mehlville (vs Francis Howell North, 8/31)
|3
|0
|1
|JT Krell, Ladue (vs Parkway West, 8/31)
|3
|0
|1
|Isaiah Cojocaru, Union (vs Wright City, 9/3)
|3
|0
|1
|Pedro Lucas, Gateway Legacy Christian (vs Batavia, 9/3)
|3
|0
|1
|Luke Licare, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/31)
|2
|2
|1
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 8/31)
|3
|0
|0
|Haden Irvin, Salem, Illinois (vs Lebanon, Illinois, 8/31)
|3
|0
|0
|Wyatt Suter, Triad (vs Father McGivney, 8/31)
|3
|0
|0
|Patrick Fuller, University City (vs Festus, 9/1)
|3
|0
|0
|Logan Hazel, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 9/2)
|3
|0
|0