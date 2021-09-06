 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Carson Spalding, Wesclin (vs Wood River, 8/30)410
Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois, 9/2)330
Edi Mahmutovic, Affton (vs Medicine and Bioscience, 9/2)401
Trieton Park, Carlinville (vs Litchfield, 8/31)321
Payton Mathews, Westminster (vs Principia, 8/31)311
Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Roxana, 8/31)311
AJ Buckalew, Priory (vs Lutheran North, 8/31)231
Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Wood River, 8/30)310
Tyler Finder, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/31)310
Stephen Darden, Festus (vs University City, 9/1)310
Nico Cataranicchia, Mehlville (vs Francis Howell North, 8/31)301
JT Krell, Ladue (vs Parkway West, 8/31)301
Isaiah Cojocaru, Union (vs Wright City, 9/3)301
Pedro Lucas, Gateway Legacy Christian (vs Batavia, 9/3)301
Luke Licare, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Hillsboro, 8/31)221
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 8/31)300
Haden Irvin, Salem, Illinois (vs Lebanon, Illinois, 8/31)300
Wyatt Suter, Triad (vs Father McGivney, 8/31)300
Patrick Fuller, University City (vs Festus, 9/1)300
Logan Hazel, Orchard Farm (vs Winfield, 9/2)300
