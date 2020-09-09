 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan)300
Yidenpen Bayili, St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm)111
Mitchell Ottinger, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell)110
Brady Gossett, Seckman (vs Festus)101
Anthony Faupel, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan)100
Levi Caldwell, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell)100
Alex Hermann, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Liberty (Wentzville))100
Kaden Marsh, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt West)100
Blaine King, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt West)100
Caleb Ray, Seckman (vs Festus)100
Tyler Kuhn, Seckman (vs Festus)100
Fox Wight, Seckman (vs Festus)100
Genaro Garcia-Romero, St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm)100
