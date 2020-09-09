Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan)
|3
|0
|0
|Yidenpen Bayili, St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm)
|1
|1
|1
|Mitchell Ottinger, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell)
|1
|1
|0
|Brady Gossett, Seckman (vs Festus)
|1
|0
|1
|Anthony Faupel, Francis Howell (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1
|0
|0
|Levi Caldwell, Troy Buchanan (vs Francis Howell)
|1
|0
|0
|Alex Hermann, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Liberty (Wentzville))
|1
|0
|0
|Kaden Marsh, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|1
|0
|0
|Blaine King, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|1
|0
|0
|Caleb Ray, Seckman (vs Festus)
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Kuhn, Seckman (vs Festus)
|1
|0
|0
|Fox Wight, Seckman (vs Festus)
|1
|0
|0
|Genaro Garcia-Romero, St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm)
|1
|0
|0
