Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Zach Renz, Timberland (vs Pattonville)
|2
|1
|1
|Mason Crew, Summit (vs Parkway Central)
|2
|0
|1
|Eli McDowell, Kirkwood (vs Westminster)
|2
|0
|0
|Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|2
|0
|0
|Max Kimbrough, Windsor (Imperial) (vs De Soto)
|2
|0
|0
|Brayden Schnurbusch, Priory (vs Whitfield)
|1
|2
|0
|Jacob Callahan, Timberland (vs Pattonville)
|1
|2
|0
|Noah Crets, Timberland (vs Pattonville)
|1
|1
|0
|Adam Luetkemeyer, Timberland (vs Pattonville)
|1
|1
|0
|Alex Drury, Kirkwood (vs Westminster)
|1
|0
|1
|Donny Ross, Priory (vs Whitfield)
|1
|0
|1
|Trevor Pirtle, De Soto (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1
|0
|1
|Jakob Limpert, Kirkwood (vs Westminster)
|1
|0
|0
|Ryan Petry, Kirkwood (vs Westminster)
|1
|0
|0
|Will Kelly, Priory (vs Whitfield)
|1
|0
|0
|Steven Virtel, Priory (vs Whitfield)
|1
|0
|0
|Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs Priory)
|1
|0
|0
|Aaron Burgett, De Soto (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1
|0
|0
|Alex Julian, Windsor (Imperial) (vs De Soto)
|1
|0
|0
|Trevor Slusser, Timberland (vs Pattonville)
|1
|0
|0
