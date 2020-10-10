 Skip to main content
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Zach Renz, Timberland (vs Pattonville)211
Mason Crew, Summit (vs Parkway Central)201
Eli McDowell, Kirkwood (vs Westminster)200
Chase Reichmuth, De Soto (vs Windsor (Imperial))200
Max Kimbrough, Windsor (Imperial) (vs De Soto)200
Brayden Schnurbusch, Priory (vs Whitfield)120
Jacob Callahan, Timberland (vs Pattonville)120
Noah Crets, Timberland (vs Pattonville)110
Adam Luetkemeyer, Timberland (vs Pattonville)110
Alex Drury, Kirkwood (vs Westminster)101
Donny Ross, Priory (vs Whitfield)101
Trevor Pirtle, De Soto (vs Windsor (Imperial))101
Jakob Limpert, Kirkwood (vs Westminster)100
Ryan Petry, Kirkwood (vs Westminster)100
Will Kelly, Priory (vs Whitfield)100
Steven Virtel, Priory (vs Whitfield)100
Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs Priory)100
Aaron Burgett, De Soto (vs Windsor (Imperial))100
Alex Julian, Windsor (Imperial) (vs De Soto)100
Trevor Slusser, Timberland (vs Pattonville)100
