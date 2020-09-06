Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Cape Girardeau Central)
|6
|0
|0
|Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Poplar Bluff)
|3
|0
|1
|Sam Travis, Fort Zumwalt North (vs St. Charles)
|2
|0
|1
|Anthony Strohmeyer, Borgia (vs Cape Girardeau Central)
|1
|1
|0
|Kaden Marsh, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Rock Bridge)
|1
|1
|0
|Zach Mort, Borgia (vs Poplar Bluff)
|1
|1
|0
|Carter Redford, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|1
|0
|1
|Schrader Ludwig, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Rock Bridge)
|1
|0
|1
|Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|1
|0
|0
|Josiah Gould, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|1
|0
|0
|Tyler Kaminski, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell Central)
|1
|0
|0
|Paul Valenti, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Rock Bridge)
|1
|0
|0
|Parker Kessler, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Rock Bridge)
|1
|0
|0
|Brady Hanneken, Borgia (vs Poplar Bluff)
|1
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.