Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Cape Girardeau Central)600
Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Poplar Bluff)301
Sam Travis, Fort Zumwalt North (vs St. Charles)201
Anthony Strohmeyer, Borgia (vs Cape Girardeau Central)110
Kaden Marsh, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Rock Bridge)110
Zach Mort, Borgia (vs Poplar Bluff)110
Carter Redford, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West)101
Schrader Ludwig, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Rock Bridge)101
Jimmy Sanchez, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West)100
Josiah Gould, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt West)100
Tyler Kaminski, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Francis Howell Central)100
Paul Valenti, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Rock Bridge)100
Parker Kessler, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Rock Bridge)100
Brady Hanneken, Borgia (vs Poplar Bluff)100
