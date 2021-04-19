 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best performances
0 comments

Best performances

  • 0

Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Trieton Park, Carlinville (vs Athens, 4/16)401
Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Carlyle, 4/17)321
Hunter Rantanen, Staunton (vs Springfield Calvary, 4/15)301
Aidan Lougeay, Freeburg (vs Roxana, 4/17)220
Tate Schilling, Columbia (vs Collinsville, 4/12)211
Ian Davis, Carbondale (vs Murphysboro, 4/12)210
Myles Paniagua, Alton Marquette (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 4/12)210
Hall Triplett, Mater Dei (vs Freeburg, 4/12)210
Karson Bridges, Columbia (vs Collinsville, 4/12)210
Nathan Torres, Carbondale (vs Murphysboro, 4/12)201
Jake Cooling, Waterloo (vs Alton, 4/12)201
Ian Davis, Carbondale (vs Marion, 4/13)201
Chase Reeves, Granite City (vs Father McGivney, 4/12)200
Thomas Hyten, Father McGivney (vs Granite City, 4/12)200
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Triad, 4/13)200
Tommy Marron, Mater Dei (vs Lebanon, Illinois, 4/13)200
Ryan Degonia, Granite City (vs Freeburg, 4/13)200
Tyler Lunning, O'Fallon (vs Gibault, 4/13)200
Aidan Parrish, Freeburg (vs Lebanon, Illinois, 4/14)200
Andrew Kribs, Jerseyville (vs Triad, 4/15)200
0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 4/121. De Smet (9-2) was idle.2. Francis Howell (19-6) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (23-4) was idle.4. Francis Howell…

Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 4/141. De Smet (9-2) was idle.2. Francis Howell (19-6) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (23-4) was idle.4. Francis Howell…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports