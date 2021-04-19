Best performances (2 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Trieton Park, Carlinville (vs Athens, 4/16)
|4
|0
|1
|Christian Gonzalez, Wesclin (vs Carlyle, 4/17)
|3
|2
|1
|Hunter Rantanen, Staunton (vs Springfield Calvary, 4/15)
|3
|0
|1
|Aidan Lougeay, Freeburg (vs Roxana, 4/17)
|2
|2
|0
|Tate Schilling, Columbia (vs Collinsville, 4/12)
|2
|1
|1
|Ian Davis, Carbondale (vs Murphysboro, 4/12)
|2
|1
|0
|Myles Paniagua, Alton Marquette (vs Metro-East Lutheran, 4/12)
|2
|1
|0
|Hall Triplett, Mater Dei (vs Freeburg, 4/12)
|2
|1
|0
|Karson Bridges, Columbia (vs Collinsville, 4/12)
|2
|1
|0
|Nathan Torres, Carbondale (vs Murphysboro, 4/12)
|2
|0
|1
|Jake Cooling, Waterloo (vs Alton, 4/12)
|2
|0
|1
|Ian Davis, Carbondale (vs Marion, 4/13)
|2
|0
|1
|Chase Reeves, Granite City (vs Father McGivney, 4/12)
|2
|0
|0
|Thomas Hyten, Father McGivney (vs Granite City, 4/12)
|2
|0
|0
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Triad, 4/13)
|2
|0
|0
|Tommy Marron, Mater Dei (vs Lebanon, Illinois, 4/13)
|2
|0
|0
|Ryan Degonia, Granite City (vs Freeburg, 4/13)
|2
|0
|0
|Tyler Lunning, O'Fallon (vs Gibault, 4/13)
|2
|0
|0
|Aidan Parrish, Freeburg (vs Lebanon, Illinois, 4/14)
|2
|0
|0
|Andrew Kribs, Jerseyville (vs Triad, 4/15)
|2
|0
|0