Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Thomas Redmond, De Smet (vs Priory)301
Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Rolla)201
Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs SLUH)201
Alexander Birkel, MICDS (vs Whitfield)201
Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs SLUH)110
JT Krell, Ladue (vs Clayton)101
Evan Yalavarthi, SLUH (vs St. Dominic)100
Dylan Melnick, Ladue (vs Clayton)100
