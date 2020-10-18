Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Thomas Redmond, De Smet (vs Priory)
|3
|0
|1
|Jake Nowak, Borgia (vs Rolla)
|2
|0
|1
|Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs SLUH)
|2
|0
|1
|Alexander Birkel, MICDS (vs Whitfield)
|2
|0
|1
|Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs SLUH)
|1
|1
|0
|JT Krell, Ladue (vs Clayton)
|1
|0
|1
|Evan Yalavarthi, SLUH (vs St. Dominic)
|1
|0
|0
|Dylan Melnick, Ladue (vs Clayton)
|1
|0
|0
