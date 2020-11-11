Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Will Dodson, Cape Notre Dame (vs Clayton)
|3
|2
|1
|Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|3
|1
|1
|Walter Ralph, MICDS (vs Monett)
|3
|0
|0
|Hayden Fischer, MICDS (vs Monett)
|1
|3
|0
|Cole Bruenderman, Cape Notre Dame (vs Clayton)
|2
|0
|0
|Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|1
|2
|0
|Nick Scheele, MICDS (vs Monett)
|1
|0
|1
|Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs St. Mary's)
|1
|0
|1
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Summit)
|1
|0
|1
|Drake Thompson, Whitfield (vs Lutheran St. Charles)
|1
|0
|0
|Bobby Pauly, Orchard Farm (vs St. Mary's)
|1
|0
|0
|Keith Polette, St. Mary's (vs Orchard Farm)
|1
|0
|0
|Thomas Redmond, De Smet (vs St. Dominic)
|1
|0
|0
|Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs De Smet)
|1
|0
|0
