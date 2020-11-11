 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Will Dodson, Cape Notre Dame (vs Clayton)321
Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs Lutheran St. Charles)311
Walter Ralph, MICDS (vs Monett)300
Hayden Fischer, MICDS (vs Monett)130
Cole Bruenderman, Cape Notre Dame (vs Clayton)200
Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs Lutheran St. Charles)120
Nick Scheele, MICDS (vs Monett)101
Ethan Bromaghim, Orchard Farm (vs St. Mary's)101
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Summit)101
Drake Thompson, Whitfield (vs Lutheran St. Charles)100
Bobby Pauly, Orchard Farm (vs St. Mary's)100
Keith Polette, St. Mary's (vs Orchard Farm)100
Thomas Redmond, De Smet (vs St. Dominic)100
Jimmy Doherty, St. Dominic (vs De Smet)100
