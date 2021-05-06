Best performances StatBot | STLhighschoolSPORTS.com May 6, 2021 34 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG 0 comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Boys Soccer Top 10 schedule, results Apr 13, 2021 Large school schools - 4/121. De Smet (9-2) was idle.2. Francis Howell (19-6) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (23-4) was idle.4. Francis Howell… Boys Soccer Box: Brentwood 8, Valley Park 0 Apr 8, 2021 12FinalValley Park000Brentwood718 Boys Soccer Box: Valley Park 3, Crossroads College Prep 0 Apr 7, 2021 12FinalValley Park123Crossroads College Prep000 Boys Soccer Top 10 schedule, results May 2, 2021 Large school schools - 5/11. De Smet (9-2) was idle.2. Francis Howell (19-6) was idle.3. Fort Zumwalt South (23-4) was idle.4. Francis Howell …