Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Ethan Mort, Borgia (vs Sullivan)220
Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West)201
Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles)200
Angelo Butts, O'Fallon Christian (vs Lutheran South)200
Andrew Dyson, Borgia (vs Sullivan)200
Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs Lutheran South)111
Parker Kessler, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)111
Kaden Marsh, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)110
Kevin van Raalten , Parkway North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)101
Charles Rovin, Marquette (vs Francis Howell Central)101
Luke Becker, Summit (vs Chaminade)101
Adam Luetkemeyer, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East)101
Ashton Winning, St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm)100
Yidenpen Bayili, St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm)100
Sam Travis, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Parkway North)100
Rowan Lindhardt, Parkway North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)100
David Lopez, Parkway North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)100
Kieran Callahan, Marquette (vs Francis Howell Central)100
Tanner Jones, Francis Howell Central (vs Marquette)100
Dan Garvilla, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West)100
