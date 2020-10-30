Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Ethan Mort, Borgia (vs Sullivan)
|2
|2
|0
|Nick Taylor, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|2
|0
|1
|Michael Bhat, Orchard Farm (vs St. Charles)
|2
|0
|0
|Angelo Butts, O'Fallon Christian (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|0
|0
|Andrew Dyson, Borgia (vs Sullivan)
|2
|0
|0
|Chase Heath, O'Fallon Christian (vs Lutheran South)
|1
|1
|1
|Parker Kessler, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)
|1
|1
|1
|Kaden Marsh, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Francis Howell North)
|1
|1
|0
|Kevin van Raalten , Parkway North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|1
|0
|1
|Charles Rovin, Marquette (vs Francis Howell Central)
|1
|0
|1
|Luke Becker, Summit (vs Chaminade)
|1
|0
|1
|Adam Luetkemeyer, Timberland (vs Fort Zumwalt East)
|1
|0
|1
|Ashton Winning, St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm)
|1
|0
|0
|Yidenpen Bayili, St. Charles (vs Orchard Farm)
|1
|0
|0
|Sam Travis, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Parkway North)
|1
|0
|0
|Rowan Lindhardt, Parkway North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|1
|0
|0
|David Lopez, Parkway North (vs Fort Zumwalt North)
|1
|0
|0
|Kieran Callahan, Marquette (vs Francis Howell Central)
|1
|0
|0
|Tanner Jones, Francis Howell Central (vs Marquette)
|1
|0
|0
|Dan Garvilla, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt West)
|1
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.