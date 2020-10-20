Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Roman Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Timberland)
|2
|2
|0
|Sam Norton, Clayton (vs Trinity)
|2
|1
|1
|Taylor Savage, Summit (vs Lindbergh)
|2
|1
|0
|Pablo Kerchensteiner, Clayton (vs Trinity)
|2
|0
|0
|David Lopez, Parkway North (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|1
|2
|0
|Sam Travis, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Timberland)
|1
|1
|1
|Ali Othman, Parkway South (vs Parkway Central)
|1
|1
|0
|Bryce Lortz, Parkway South (vs Parkway Central)
|1
|1
|0
|Caleb Ray, Seckman (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1
|1
|0
|Patrick Halveland, Lutheran South (vs Principia)
|1
|1
|0
|Ryan Hill, Duchesne (vs St. Charles West)
|1
|1
|0
|Alex Hunt, Parkway South (vs Parkway Central)
|1
|0
|1
|James Reynolds, Lafayette (vs Marquette)
|1
|0
|1
|Brandon Barnes, St. Clair (vs Sullivan)
|1
|0
|1
|Mason Crew, Summit (vs Lindbergh)
|1
|0
|1
|Andrew Kuehn, Seckman (vs Windsor (Imperial))
|1
|0
|1
|Kevin van Raalten , Parkway North (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|1
|0
|1
|Adam McNeil, O'Fallon Christian (vs Fox)
|1
|0
|1
|Zach Browne, St. Clair (vs Sullivan)
|1
|0
|0
|Nedim Sarajlilja, Lindbergh (vs Summit)
|1
|0
|0
