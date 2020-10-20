 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

  • 0
Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Roman Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Timberland)220
Sam Norton, Clayton (vs Trinity)211
Taylor Savage, Summit (vs Lindbergh)210
Pablo Kerchensteiner, Clayton (vs Trinity)200
David Lopez, Parkway North (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)120
Sam Travis, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Timberland)111
Ali Othman, Parkway South (vs Parkway Central)110
Bryce Lortz, Parkway South (vs Parkway Central)110
Caleb Ray, Seckman (vs Windsor (Imperial))110
Patrick Halveland, Lutheran South (vs Principia)110
Ryan Hill, Duchesne (vs St. Charles West)110
Alex Hunt, Parkway South (vs Parkway Central)101
James Reynolds, Lafayette (vs Marquette)101
Brandon Barnes, St. Clair (vs Sullivan)101
Mason Crew, Summit (vs Lindbergh)101
Andrew Kuehn, Seckman (vs Windsor (Imperial))101
Kevin van Raalten , Parkway North (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)101
Adam McNeil, O'Fallon Christian (vs Fox)101
Zach Browne, St. Clair (vs Sullivan)100
Nedim Sarajlilja, Lindbergh (vs Summit)100
