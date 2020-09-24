Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Zach Browne, St. Clair (vs Wright City)
|2
|2
|1
|Cole Click, Washington (vs Hillsboro)
|2
|1
|1
|Nate Grewe, St. Dominic (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|2
|0
|1
|Joey Rego, St. Clair (vs Wright City)
|1
|2
|0
|Jeremy Sykora, Fox (vs Fredericktown)
|1
|1
|0
|Travis Bieg, Washington (vs Hillsboro)
|1
|1
|0
|Drew Nicholson, St. Dominic (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|1
|1
|0
|Alejandro Bolanos, Fox (vs Fredericktown)
|1
|0
|1
|Will Herbst , Union (vs North County)
|1
|0
|1
|Conner Sikes, St. Clair (vs Wright City)
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Barnes, St. Clair (vs Wright City)
|1
|0
|0
|Josh Windes, St. Clair (vs Wright City)
|1
|0
|0
|Levi Brautigam, Washington (vs Hillsboro)
|1
|0
|0
|Brennon Schulz, St. Dominic (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|1
|0
|0
|Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)
|1
|0
|0
|Daniel Thwing , Union (vs North County)
|1
|0
|0
|Jack Wagnaar , Union (vs North County)
|1
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.