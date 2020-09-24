 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Zach Browne, St. Clair (vs Wright City)221
Cole Click, Washington (vs Hillsboro)211
Nate Grewe, St. Dominic (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)201
Joey Rego, St. Clair (vs Wright City)120
Jeremy Sykora, Fox (vs Fredericktown)110
Travis Bieg, Washington (vs Hillsboro)110
Drew Nicholson, St. Dominic (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)110
Alejandro Bolanos, Fox (vs Fredericktown)101
Will Herbst , Union (vs North County)101
Conner Sikes, St. Clair (vs Wright City)100
Brandon Barnes, St. Clair (vs Wright City)100
Josh Windes, St. Clair (vs Wright City)100
Levi Brautigam, Washington (vs Hillsboro)100
Brennon Schulz, St. Dominic (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)100
Jake Karolczak, St. Dominic (vs Northwest Cedar Hill)100
Daniel Thwing , Union (vs North County)100
Jack Wagnaar , Union (vs North County)100
Boys Soccer

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/211. Fort Zumwalt South (8-0) is idle.2. Francis Howell Central (6-1) at Fort Zumwalt West (3-5), 5:30 p.m.3. Summit …

