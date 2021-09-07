Best performances
CLAYTON — John Burroughs' boys soccer team opened with pace and never relented on a sloppy Saturday morning.
STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/1/2021 Large schoolsLast Week1. Fort Zumwalt South (0-0)NR2. Francis Howell (2-1)NR3. Francis Howell Cent…
KIRKWOOD — A stunning save and a quick counterattack opened the door Saturday for the St. Dominic boys soccer team.
Boys soccer preseason spotlight: Gibbs brothers return to power Fort Zumwalt South's pursuit of repeat title
ST. PETERS — There's bad news for Fort Zumwalt South opponents as they prepare to kick off another boys soccer season.
COLLINSVILLE — The Triad Knights and Collinsville Kahoks both got what they probably deserved Wednesday in the season-opening boys soccer game…
There was a time when the boys state soccer tournament seemed out of reach for the Triad Knights. Those days are long gone.
12FinalLutheran South000MICDS426
Four different players scored goals as the Crusaders won their 12th consecutive game dating to last season.
12FinalLindbergh011CBC213
123FinalChaminade0101Whitfield1012