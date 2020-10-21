 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best performances
0 comments

Best performances

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Austin Jerger, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Pacific)400
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington)211
Walter Ralph, MICDS (vs Borgia)210
Layne Helvey, Parkway Central (vs Whitfield)210
Jahan Robinson, Ladue (vs Westminster)201
Patrick Mason, MICDS (vs Borgia)201
Luc Fladda, Lafayette (vs Kirkwood)201
Dan Garvilla, Francis Howell (vs Holt)121
Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Pacific)200
Will Swafford, Priory (vs Duchesne)200
Harrison Engel, MICDS (vs Borgia)110
Tomas Canals, Parkway Central (vs Whitfield)101
Carter Youmans, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan)101
Nolan Waites, Clayton (vs Pattonville)101
Noah Crets, Timberland (vs Francis Howell Central)101
Grant Locker, SLUH (vs Eureka)101
Brayden Schnurbusch, Priory (vs Duchesne)101
Matt Cannon, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell North)101
Dom Mrazik, Fort Zumwalt East (vs St. Charles West)101
Isiaah Stevens, Chaminade (vs Webster Groves)100
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports