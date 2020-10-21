Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Austin Jerger, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Pacific)
|4
|0
|0
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Washington)
|2
|1
|1
|Walter Ralph, MICDS (vs Borgia)
|2
|1
|0
|Layne Helvey, Parkway Central (vs Whitfield)
|2
|1
|0
|Jahan Robinson, Ladue (vs Westminster)
|2
|0
|1
|Patrick Mason, MICDS (vs Borgia)
|2
|0
|1
|Luc Fladda, Lafayette (vs Kirkwood)
|2
|0
|1
|Dan Garvilla, Francis Howell (vs Holt)
|1
|2
|1
|Hayden Hatley, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Pacific)
|2
|0
|0
|Will Swafford, Priory (vs Duchesne)
|2
|0
|0
|Harrison Engel, MICDS (vs Borgia)
|1
|1
|0
|Tomas Canals, Parkway Central (vs Whitfield)
|1
|0
|1
|Carter Youmans, Fort Zumwalt West (vs Troy Buchanan)
|1
|0
|1
|Nolan Waites, Clayton (vs Pattonville)
|1
|0
|1
|Noah Crets, Timberland (vs Francis Howell Central)
|1
|0
|1
|Grant Locker, SLUH (vs Eureka)
|1
|0
|1
|Brayden Schnurbusch, Priory (vs Duchesne)
|1
|0
|1
|Matt Cannon, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell North)
|1
|0
|1
|Dom Mrazik, Fort Zumwalt East (vs St. Charles West)
|1
|0
|1
|Isiaah Stevens, Chaminade (vs Webster Groves)
|1
|0
|0
