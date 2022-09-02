Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Ahmed Suljagic, Affton (vs Medicine and Bioscience)
|3
|1
|1
|Zach Mort, Borgia (vs Duchesne)
|3
|1
|0
|Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|3
|1
|0
|Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Jacksonville, Illinois)
|3
|0
|1
|Caeden Wille, Waterloo (vs Father McGivney)
|3
|0
|1
|Conner Welte, Affton (vs Medicine and Bioscience)
|2
|1
|0
|Cody Dickshot, Breese Central (vs Greenville)
|2
|1
|0
|Nick Marchetti, Hillsboro (vs Fox)
|1
|3
|0
|Tobey Suter, Triad (vs Granite City)
|2
|0
|1
|Elliott Puhse, Hillsboro (vs Fox)
|2
|0
|0
|James Bowman, Chaminade (vs Whitfield)
|2
|0
|0
|Alex Hubbell, Jerseyville (vs Hillsboro, Illinois)
|2
|0
|0
|Kenan Softic, Mehlville (vs Francis Howell North)
|2
|0
|0
|Adam Rickman, Borgia (vs Duchesne)
|1
|2
|0
|Giovanni Gabriele, Chaminade (vs Whitfield)
|1
|1
|1
|Will Geary, Valley Park (vs Maplewood-RH)
|1
|1
|0
|Joe Buckman, Valley Park (vs Maplewood-RH)
|1
|1
|0
|Landon Bilyeu, Valley Park (vs Maplewood-RH)
|1
|1
|0
|Brayden Zyung, Civic Memorial (vs Jacksonville, Illinois)
|1
|1
|0
|Thomas Anderson, Timberland (vs Pattonville)
|1
|1
|0