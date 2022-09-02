 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Best performances

  • 0

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Ahmed Suljagic, Affton (vs Medicine and Bioscience)311
Zach Mort, Borgia (vs Duchesne)310
Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Centralia, Illinois)310
Bryce Davis, Civic Memorial (vs Jacksonville, Illinois)301
Caeden Wille, Waterloo (vs Father McGivney)301
Conner Welte, Affton (vs Medicine and Bioscience)210
Cody Dickshot, Breese Central (vs Greenville)210
Nick Marchetti, Hillsboro (vs Fox)130
Tobey Suter, Triad (vs Granite City)201
Elliott Puhse, Hillsboro (vs Fox)200
James Bowman, Chaminade (vs Whitfield)200
Alex Hubbell, Jerseyville (vs Hillsboro, Illinois)200
Kenan Softic, Mehlville (vs Francis Howell North)200
Adam Rickman, Borgia (vs Duchesne)120
Giovanni Gabriele, Chaminade (vs Whitfield)111
Will Geary, Valley Park (vs Maplewood-RH)110
Joe Buckman, Valley Park (vs Maplewood-RH)110
Landon Bilyeu, Valley Park (vs Maplewood-RH)110
Brayden Zyung, Civic Memorial (vs Jacksonville, Illinois)110
Thomas Anderson, Timberland (vs Pattonville)110
0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

New season, new stars: Our STL High School Sports athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area boys soccer rankings, preseason

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 8/22/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Fort Zumwalt South (0-0)NR2. Collinsville (0-0)NR3. Ladue (0-0)NR4. Cham…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News