Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Stephen Pryk, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Poplar Bluff)400
Ethan Mercurio, St. Charles (vs Wright City)201
Dylan Ysursa, Althoff (vs Columbia)200
Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Columbia)110
Landin Hoyle, Summit (vs Lindbergh)101
Aidan Roellig, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)101
Trevor Murphey, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Poplar Bluff)101
Logan Kiepe, Farmington (vs Jackson)101
Clayton Garofalo, Holt (vs North Point)100
Jake Wieczorek, Holt (vs North Point)100
Landon Strasser, Holt (vs North Point)100
Ashton Fritze, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South)100
Cristian Padilla, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South)100
News