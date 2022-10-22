Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Stephen Pryk, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Poplar Bluff)
|4
|0
|0
|Ethan Mercurio, St. Charles (vs Wright City)
|2
|0
|1
|Dylan Ysursa, Althoff (vs Columbia)
|2
|0
|0
|Brody Bugger, Althoff (vs Columbia)
|1
|1
|0
|Landin Hoyle, Summit (vs Lindbergh)
|1
|0
|1
|Aidan Roellig, St. Dominic (vs Borgia)
|1
|0
|1
|Trevor Murphey, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs Poplar Bluff)
|1
|0
|1
|Logan Kiepe, Farmington (vs Jackson)
|1
|0
|1
|Clayton Garofalo, Holt (vs North Point)
|1
|0
|0
|Jake Wieczorek, Holt (vs North Point)
|1
|0
|0
|Landon Strasser, Holt (vs North Point)
|1
|0
|0
|Ashton Fritze, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|1
|0
|0
|Cristian Padilla, Francis Howell Central (vs Fort Zumwalt South)
|1
|0
|0