Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Caleb Schneider, St. Charles (vs Winfield)
|2
|3
|0
|Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Fredericktown)
|2
|3
|0
|Colby Hager, Perryville (vs Fredericktown)
|3
|0
|1
|Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs Winfield)
|2
|1
|0
|John Gates, John Burroughs (vs Whitfield)
|2
|0
|1
|Mason Crew, Summit (vs Timberland)
|2
|0
|1
|Matt Christenson, John Burroughs (vs Whitfield)
|1
|2
|0
|Carson Adams, Perryville (vs Fredericktown)
|1
|2
|0
|Randle Smith, Lafayette (vs Pattonville)
|1
|1
|0
|Ashton Winning, St. Charles (vs Winfield)
|1
|0
|1
|Matheus Gasparino, Lafayette (vs Pattonville)
|1
|0
|1
|Yidenpen Bayili, St. Charles (vs Winfield)
|1
|0
|0
|John Cordia, John Burroughs (vs Whitfield)
|1
|0
|0
|Connor Kaplan, John Burroughs (vs Whitfield)
|1
|0
|0
|Nick Bishop, Perryville (vs Fredericktown)
|1
|0
|0
|Adam Green, Perryville (vs Fredericktown)
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor Savage, Summit (vs Timberland)
|1
|0
|0
|John Rheinheimer, Summit (vs Timberland)
|1
|0
|0
|Drew Johnson, Summit (vs Timberland)
|1
|0
|0
