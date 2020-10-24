 Skip to main content
Best performances
Best performances

Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Caleb Schneider, St. Charles (vs Winfield)230
Dayton Strattman, Perryville (vs Fredericktown)230
Colby Hager, Perryville (vs Fredericktown)301
Ryan Russell, St. Charles (vs Winfield)210
John Gates, John Burroughs (vs Whitfield)201
Mason Crew, Summit (vs Timberland)201
Matt Christenson, John Burroughs (vs Whitfield)120
Carson Adams, Perryville (vs Fredericktown)120
Randle Smith, Lafayette (vs Pattonville)110
Ashton Winning, St. Charles (vs Winfield)101
Matheus Gasparino, Lafayette (vs Pattonville)101
Yidenpen Bayili, St. Charles (vs Winfield)100
John Cordia, John Burroughs (vs Whitfield)100
Connor Kaplan, John Burroughs (vs Whitfield)100
Nick Bishop, Perryville (vs Fredericktown)100
Adam Green, Perryville (vs Fredericktown)100
Taylor Savage, Summit (vs Timberland)100
John Rheinheimer, Summit (vs Timberland)100
Drew Johnson, Summit (vs Timberland)100
