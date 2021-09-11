Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Will Geary, Valley Park (vs Bayless)
|3
|0
|1
|Roman Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Ritenour)
|2
|1
|1
|Alex Cameron, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Ritenour)
|1
|2
|0
|Matt Christenson, John Burroughs (vs St. Pius X)
|1
|0
|1
|Tyler Hott, Westminster (vs Parkway Central)
|1
|0
|1
|Ayowole Adeoye, Clayton (vs Kirkwood)
|1
|0
|1
|Ted McNulty, Chaminade (vs Palatine Fremd)
|1
|0
|1
|Luca Andrews, John Burroughs (vs St. Pius X)
|1
|0
|0
|Basile Graham, Chaminade (vs Palatine Fremd)
|1
|0
|0
