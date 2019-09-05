Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)
|Player
|Goals
|Assists
|GWG
|Andrew Kribs, Jerseyville (vs Gillespie)
|5
|0
|0
|Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs Brentwood)
|4
|1
|1
|Stephen Darden, Festus (vs St. Paul Lutheran)
|3
|1
|1
|Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Ritenour)
|3
|1
|1
|Rafael Gamballi, Mater Dei (vs Centralia, Illinois)
|3
|0
|1
|Hayden Reese, Waterloo (vs Freeburg)
|2
|2
|1
|Alec Bell, Festus (vs St. Paul Lutheran)
|2
|2
|0
|Marciano Garcia VI, Festus (vs St. Paul Lutheran)
|2
|2
|0
|Walter Ralph, MICDS (vs Bayless)
|2
|1
|1
|John Gates, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|1
|1
|Matthew Chastonay, St. Mary's (vs Fox)
|2
|1
|1
|Joe Hunt, Priory (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|1
|0
|Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs Brentwood)
|2
|1
|0
|Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Ritenour)
|2
|1
|0
|Will Kelly, Priory (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|0
|1
|Christian Kraus, Summit (vs Lafayette)
|2
|0
|1
|Zorro Singh, Priory (vs Lutheran North)
|2
|0
|0
|Alexander Birkel, MICDS (vs Bayless)
|2
|0
|0
|Patrick Mason, MICDS (vs Bayless)
|2
|0
|0
|Victor Williams, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South)
|2
|0
|0