Best performances (1 Goal Minimum)

PlayerGoalsAssistsGWG
Andrew Kribs, Jerseyville (vs Gillespie)500
Jimmy Milgie, Whitfield (vs Brentwood)411
Stephen Darden, Festus (vs St. Paul Lutheran)311
Karson Gibbs, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Ritenour)311
Rafael Gamballi, Mater Dei (vs Centralia, Illinois)301
Hayden Reese, Waterloo (vs Freeburg)221
Alec Bell, Festus (vs St. Paul Lutheran)220
Marciano Garcia VI, Festus (vs St. Paul Lutheran)220
Walter Ralph, MICDS (vs Bayless)211
John Gates, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South)211
Matthew Chastonay, St. Mary's (vs Fox)211
Joe Hunt, Priory (vs Lutheran North)210
Nolan Schulte, Whitfield (vs Brentwood)210
Devin Livingstone, Fort Zumwalt South (vs Ritenour)210
Will Kelly, Priory (vs Lutheran North)201
Christian Kraus, Summit (vs Lafayette)201
Zorro Singh, Priory (vs Lutheran North)200
Alexander Birkel, MICDS (vs Bayless)200
Patrick Mason, MICDS (vs Bayless)200
Victor Williams, John Burroughs (vs Lutheran South)200
